Igoche Hails D’Tigers’ 2025 Afrobasket Qualification

Basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has commended D’Tigers’ performance under the guidance of Coach Abdulrahman Mohammed after the team secured their passage to the 2025 Afrobasket.

He praised the players for their resilience and determination, particularly highlighting their remarkable fourth-quarter performance against Uganda, where they outscored their opponents 32-8.

In a significant achievement for Nigerian basketball, the D’Tigers made it to the Afrobasket tournament, following confirmation from FIBA that all teams in Group B of the ongoing Afrobasket qualifiers have secured their spots.

The D’Tigers clinched their qualification with a game to spare, showcasing their prowess by defeating Libya 75-70 and Uganda 87-67 in their recent matches, before beating Cape Verde 77-62 in their final group game on Sunday.

“All I saw during the games we played against Libya and Uganda was a resilient team driving with a passion to subdue all obstacles, especially against Uganda in the fourth quarter. This typifies the Nigerian spirit,” Mark said.

