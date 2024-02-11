Ignore Any Updates On Ongoing Recruitment Exercise – PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday said it has not formally issued any date for examination for applicants in the ongoing recruitment of Nigerian youths into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission cautioned applicants to disregard dates that are now trending on social media.

According to him, the Commission will at the right time not only formally publish the date for the test but will notify candidates who were successful in the screening procedure.

The Police Cybercrime Unit was instructed by the Commission to look into the publication’s origin and apprehend the offenders as soon as possible so they could face legal action.

Prospective applicants were instructed by the Commission to ignore, saying: “any communication or updates on the ongoing recruitment exercise that are not officially issued by the Commission through its recognised media platforms.

“Applicants are advised to exercise patience and await the Commission’s official statement on the date for the examination.

“The date will also be formally communicated to shortlisted applicants who were successful in the screening exercise.”

The statement claims that the Commission will keep watching out to make sure that criminal groups, who have not stopped coming up with new ways to fool unsuspecting Nigerian teenagers, do not take advantage of the recruitment process and dilute it.