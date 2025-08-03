Ignorance Is No Excuse For Poor Remarks, Students Tell Ozoigbondu

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, have slammed self-styled content creator, Ozoigbondu, over a recent podcast on Hypepriestv in which he belittled graduates of the institution, claiming they are “not always sound.”

In a strongly worded response, President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph, expressed outrage over the comment, describing it as “stupidity of the highest order” and a desperate attempt to discredit a reputable institution.

“While we understand that comedy often thrives on exaggeration, we must also remind Ozoigbondu that ignorance, when loud, stops being funny,” the SUG president said.

He condemned the remarks as not only misinformed but a dangerous reflection of the kind of misinformation many entertainers spread in the name of content creation.

“The Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, remains one of the most respected citadels of learning in the Southeast, and by extension, Nigeria,” Anuluonye said.

“With decades of excellence in engineering, technology, science, and business education, the institution has produced thousands of highly competent graduates making meaningful contributions both nationally and internationally.”

He added that if Ozoigbondu took the time to visit the school, “perhaps when he sees what a real institution of learning looks like, he’ll stop confusing empty comedy with his poor understanding of reality.”

The SUG leader further mocked the content creator, suggesting that anyone in his village posing as a graduate of the polytechnic, especially those without credible academic backgrounds should not be mistaken for actual alumni who have distinguished themselves in various sectors.

He advised Ozoigbondu to “educate himself before making such careless and disrespectful comments.”