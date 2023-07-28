Ignorance High Contributor To High Mortality Rate – Ewhrudjakpo

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has identified ignorance as a major contributor to the relatively high mortality rate in the country.

He said that about 60 per cent of Nigerians attribute their health challenges to spiritual sources.

Ewhrudjakpo, made the assertion on Friday while granting audience to the state branch of the Nigerian Association of Health Educators (NAHE) at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor lamented that most families have lost their loved ones to avoidable deaths through wrong attribution and erroneous belief systems.

He also noted that apart from deaths caused by insecurity, lives were being mowed down due to policy defects and poor implementation of health programmes in the country.

To change the narrative, Ewhrudjakpo stressed the need for public health educators to redefine their roles and functions in the delivery of healthcare services with a view to carving a respectable niche for themselves in the health sector.

He advised the NAHE delegation that the only way they could distinguish themselves from other health professionals is to make behaviour change communication their main focus.

According to the Deputy Governor, there was a need for the association to change its name to reflect what he called public health education promoters noting that virtually every health practitioner in Nigeria claims to be a health educator.

Ewhrudjakpo reminded them that many health problems Nigerians face were diet and lifestyle-related, and could be overcome through aggressive public health campaigns involving leading Christian, Muslim and other religious organizations.

His words: “You must distinguish what you are doing from what others are doing. You are supposed to do what is called behaviour change communication.

“That is your job. It is your communication that will determine the public’s health attitude. Over 60 percent of Nigerians believe that all their health problems are caused by spiritual reasons.

“You have not been able to change that impression. That is your turf. What are the programmes which you have lined up to change that erroneous belief?

“You need to interface with faith-based organizations like Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN); the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and others to upscale your behavior change communication.”

Earlier in his presentation, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Health Educators, Doubrapade Walker, highlighted the key responsibilities of health educators in the the entire spectrum of healthcare delivery system, including social mobilization and fostering effective community partnership.

Doubrapade Walker, who thanked the Deputy Governor for squeezing time out of his tight schedule to receive them, appealed to the State Government to come up with a policy framework to fully integrate health educators to function professionally in the health sector of the state.