Igini: Discretionary Power To INEC On E-Transmission Of Election Can Be Abused

Mike Igini is a former Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the National Assembly’s approval of the electronic transmission of election results with manual coalition retained as a backup and implications on the 2027 general elections, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You issued a statement in which you gave empirical evidence that without electronic real-time transmission, most of the lawmakers may not return. With the decision that has now been taken by the National Assembly, do you think that the lawmakers have learnt any lessons from what you claim before their predecessors or are you disappointed in any way?

I think that before I answer that question, I need to clear something here, and it is that Nigerians have been wondering that for the past two years, I have decided to switch off painfully with respect to anything that had to do with our country.

I put my television on Chinese station, not because I hear Chinese, but because I spent 10 practical years in INEC, together with other Nigerians, on how to remove the history of our election from the poetry of frustration and pain, so that we can give meaning and purpose to the ballot as the best means of expression of the will of the people in a democracy.

If after a decade of effort in this direction, we are seen back to where we are, and given the fact that when I left office in 2022, I was not part of the 2023 elections, but I was part of those who educated Nigerians, I turned turn every request for consultancy. Having worked in a commission and having been part of those who develop the processes, it would be wrong of me to take any appointment from anybody On this Arise Television, for over one year, you neither charged me a dime nor was I paid by INEC or anybody, but for the service of the country.

To now find that all that we did are now in vain, that’s why I regret that I wasted my 10 years in the service of the fatherland, because I would have been a dead man by now. My colleague Kano State was killed and his family wiped out because we wanted to do the right thing for our country. But today, the value pyramid of Nigeria is upside down.

If you are bad, you can’t do well in our country. So, that’s the reason why I switched off. But as I noted somewhere, there comes a time, no matter what, one must talk because we have no other country other than Nigeria. I would have left when I was in university, but I stayed back because I wanted a country for us, despite being locked up by the General Sani Abacha regime. On your question as to the statement I issued; history is a graveyard for contending opinions. What I put out there is an empirical evidence of how we have suffered because the resistance against a credible election in Nigeria has been longstanding.

Dr. Abel Guobadia was the first to set up the ICT unit in INEC. It was a unit in his office, and later a full department. At that time, they used the OMIR to try to sanitize the process and from there to the Prof. Maurice Iwu era, where you have to use DDC capture machine. Iwu set up the VSACs across 774 local governments for transmission of results of the 2007 elections. It was sabotaged and all the billions that were spent got wasted. Prof. Attahiru Jega era came; we identified all election rigging processes, and agreed that the EV system must be carried out.

The EVs have four tracks, the biometric registration, biometric accreditation, evoting, and e-transmission. But as we were doing that, members of the National Assembly were scared and they prohibited the use of any electronic thing. In fact, they used the word, no electronic voting machine. That was the language that was used. But we came in and saw that sections 49, 52 and 68 are the clear election rigging provisions, and for 20 years, we fought to get those provisions removed. Having done that, by the time Jega came in, we started with what we call biometric registration.

The first thing that was carried out, if you remember, was what we called the Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC). From TVC, we moved to Permanent Voters Card (PVC). From PVC, we moved to Smart Card Reader. To deal with section 49, which is the election rigging provision in our law, we had to deal with that. But what happened? By 2015, of course, sabotage from within and from out was a major problem. In 2015 we brought the Card Reader. The Card Reader is not a voting machine.

It was meant to deal with section 49. That was where politicians started buying voters; cards, warehousing everything for the purpose of rigging elections. That was why we brought the idea of the Smart Card Reader to identify, confirm and authenticate a true voter at the polling unit. But what happened when the matter went to courts? The apex court of our fatherland painfully declared that the Smart Card Reader, a beautiful device, should not be written in the Electoral Act.

Today, the debate that has held this country down for the past two months or thereabouts is brought about by the Supreme Court of our fatherland. And I’ll give you what the Supreme Court did, how it has thrown everything in disarray. The Supreme Court declared that the regulation and guideline of INEC that stated clearly on the basis of our historical experience that where the results that have been declared at the polling unit that were expected or mandated to be sent to the IREV so that when the result is right there on the IREV, nobody will change it.

The Supreme Court said that IREV is an amusement centre and it’s a viewing centre, it’s of no effect, and all that. Now, the question now is, what happened to the lineup of authorities, 1979, 1983, and all subsequent judgments of the Supreme Court, when the court declared that in any election, there are three principal legal framework that govern election, which are the constitution, the electoral act, and indeed, regulations and guidelines made pursuant to the powers given both in the constitution, under section 160, as well as section 148, to make rules for the conduct of election.

As we speak today, what’s on the IREV is not justiciable. Can you tell us some secrets of rigging, so that people can be aware going into the elections and what people should do?

Let me quickly say this here, and that is that for 10 years, particularly from the Jega leadership up to Mahmood Yakubu, so much effort was done for e-transmission. There was the INEC-NCC report on electronic transmission, which was ready as of 2018. Remember that under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, regrettably, a government that came in through the risk that most of us took, they refused to have amendment to the Act.

It was only in 2019 that there was no Electoral Act to amend all the issues we identified in the 2015 elections. What was the reason given? They required six months to a process that commenced in 2016, and eventually there was no Electoral Act in the conduct of 2019 elections. On the debate with respect to the 2022 Electoral Act; don’t forget that the administration rejected the bill four times.

Those around him ensured that it was not done. If not for those of us who did the right thing in 2015; those in power will not be there today. But the moment they came in, they eliminated everybody that was there. That is what happened, and in 2021, when the debate came up, the debate was premised on two grounds, that INEC was not ready and that there was no national infrastructure.

When that debate was going on in 2021, in respect to the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, INEC was never invited. And I addressed a press conference and I said why is it that we are behaving like some of the group of people I saw in America? They discuss about the rights of abortion of women, but women are not part of it. Do men get pregnant? Why is it that those who are not conducting elections are the ones saying INEC is not ready? That led to a statement issued by the commission to the effect that the commission that carried out 10 years of piloting.

Democracy is in danger, when the judiciary shows sign of weakness, collapse or irrelevance

As a matter of fact, as a commissioner in Cross River State, Liyel Imoke’s second term election was conducted and we pioneered the first under Jega leadership. The transmission of results from the ward in the 18 local governments, like your studio here, I sat in my office and I was seeing the results and they were updating from each of the ward.

The danger of what has been passed is that we are bringing back what we call incident form because this is another version of incident form because there will be no network. History is a graveyard for contending opinions. When we introduced Card Reader, we decided to have an application for those who don’t have fingers because we were looking for an al-inclusive electoral process. But you know what happened? Politicians connived with many poll staff.

That application for only those who don’t have fingers was now used as incident form. The whole of a community no longer have fingers and all of that. You see, discretionary power can be abused and the danger of what is going to happen in 2027, is that at the polling units, presiding officers’ lives are going to be in danger because when Nigerians are gathered, results of polling have been announce, everyone could look at his telephone and you could see network.

But if the presiding officer says that there’s no network, you are going to put the life of that presiding officer in danger. Meanwhile, the children of all the political elites are not going to be at the polling units. It’s a youth corps member that they are going to be faced with. This is a clear danger. One of the dangers of what they are trying to do is this. You know that in 2019, there was evidence of collusion of some of our staff when they gave the serial number of EC8A in certain polling units for people to print.

So, when you now have form EC8A that have the same serial number and the essential feature and they are transmitted to the IREV, which one are you going to pick because in 2015, it happened. Also, in 2019 it happened. When INEC went to court, some of the people came to the Senate and they produced INEC results. But the essential features were not complete. INEC went to court. Regrettably, the court upheld a fake result produced even when INEC said this is not our original copy.

It’s not just the legislature because now you’ve also looked at even the judiciary. Even though the legislature is in the eye of the storm currently, it is across the three tiers of government. What is the way out?

The greatest option that we have is the judiciary. That must stand tall and mighty in defence of democracy and the rule of law. In the 2022 Electoral Act, there are profound provisions that we put in there. I leave one note for you. If you recall, we used to tell people there are provisions we don’t want to mention. Now, I say this because were it not for the judiciary, we would not be where we are today. This debate was because of the judiciary. Transfer and transmit. Section 60, subsection 5, that said it must be done in accordance to the one prescribed by INEC. Paragraph 38 of the regulation and guidelines actually prescribe that mode. Let me say this here.

How do we go forward? One of the things you might remember about the military, despite all the things that we fought against, it was the decision of the military that if an election is rigged, it should not be the court that should confirm victory on anybody but that it should go back to the people to be sure of the will of the people. But what we have found in our country, historically, the judiciary has never been on the side of the electorate in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As we saw what happened in June 12, and everything that has happened so far, the judiciary has never been. And I say this here: Democracy is in danger, when the judiciary shows sign of weakness, collapse or irrelevance.

The only reason why we fought the military, talking about importance of judiciary here, is because there were no parliaments. The people have no say. Otherwise, there was an executive, there was judiciary. The only arm that was missing was parliament and that was why we wanted democracy. How do you explain that the National Assembly carried out public hearing across the geopolitical zones, and the people spoke but look at what has happened.

The falcon no longer listens to the falconer. There’s a gulf between what the people want and what had been given. So, the judiciary is the greatest challenge. My constituency has failed. With respect to that, I must say this, because I have all the records of failures. When it comes to elections, the judiciary has not done well. In fact, Nigerians now see my constituency as a veritable conspiracy against them. Look at what they have done with primary elections.

Today, nobody should think about any primary in Nigeria, because the Supreme Court struck down the practice direction that was issued in line with section 29 of the Electoral Act. Today, there is no primary in Nigeria, so, the way forward is for the judiciary to stand tall and mighty in defence of due process, because what we are seeing now is not what is expected.

What are your recommendations beyond what has happened with the Electoral Act Amendment Bill?

A stone-thin should not blind the eye. And when I give my advice, the reason why I broke my silence before the decision taking was to offer the nation, particularly members of the National Assembly, the opportunity to know this. With respect to the figures given out, all you need to do is go and check the list of those who were elected in 2019, compare it with the list of those who were elected in 2023.

We have had brilliant legislators, who were brilliant, independent, and who showed integrity. But because governors are the ones that will determine, who gets a ticket to go to the state House of Assembly, to House of Reps, to the Senate, most of them did not return. And where we don’t return, the only fallback position would have been in a robust system that we have put in place.