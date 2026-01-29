Igiebor Disagrees With Eguavoen, Says Chelle Right Over NPFL Snub For AFCON

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Nosa Igiebo, has openly disagreed with Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen over the exclusion of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players from the Super Eagles squad for the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations, insisting head coach Eric Chelle made the right call.

The debate gained traction after Eguavoen expressed disappointment that no home-based players were selected for the AFCON tournament, arguing that the squad had room to accommodate a few NPFL stars. Igiebor, however, sees things differently.

He argues that Chelle’s choices should not be second-guessed, pointing to the depth and calibre of the current squad, which he believes leaves little room for domestic-league players to break in. “The coach believes in the team, in the players. It’s simple.

When Nigeria won the AFCON in 2013, Stephen Keshi of blessed memory went to the Nigerian league to get a few players. But this particular squad has too many quality and talented players,” the AFCON winner said.

He went further to stress that selection is largely shaped by trust and exposure, noting that coaches tend to rely on players they know well and have closely observed.

In his words: “I also think these things come with belief. If the coach doesn’t believe in them, he doesn’t; that’s just the truth. Keshi was based in Nigeria, so it was easy for him to study the league and watch games closely.

Eric is not based here, that’s my opinion. I don’t want to put words in his mouth. The day I sat down with him, we didn’t talk about this issue, but I asked him if he believes in the players he has, and he said he believes so much in them.”