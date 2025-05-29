Ighodalo Heads To S’Court Over Appeal Judgement On Okpebholo

Share

Following the Court of Appeal judgment on Thursday upholding the election of Monday Okpebholo as the Governor of Edo State, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo has rejected the judgment and said the verdict of the appellate court would be contested at the Supreme Court.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that delivering the judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Mohammed Danjuma, unanimously held that the appeal by Ighodalo was unmeritorious and dismissed it.

The court held that the appellants failed to show that the election tribunal erred in its decision and proceeded to affirm the judgment of the tribunal delivered.

It would be recalled that at the poll last September, Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 291,667 votes to defeat PDP’s Ighodalo who got 247,274 votes, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) who came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes.

Fourteen other candidates contested the seat but got less than the three frontline candidates.

