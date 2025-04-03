Tribunal Judgment: Ighodalo Heads To A’Court Over Okpebholo’s Victory

Share

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has headed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the State tribunal verdict affirming Monday Okpebholo as governor.

New Telegraph recalls that a three-member panel, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, dismissed Ighodalo’s petition due to a lack of merit and the failure to present competent witnesses to substantiate the claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Announcing his decision to approach the Appeal Court on Wednesday, Ighodalo called on supporters and other party faithful to keep the peace and seek the rule of law in their fight for justice.

”I have, therefore, instructed my legal team to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge this decision, which we consider a huge travesty of justice.

”This is not about me or any single individual; it is about the very essence of democracy, the preservation of our collective right to freely determine our future, and the legacy we leave for generations unborn.

”As an avowed democrat, I respect the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, and I urge all of you, our dear good people of Edo State, to remain peaceful, calm and law-abiding in the aftermath of this Judgement.

”However, let it be clear: this is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater struggle for justice, democracy, and the sanctity of the people’s mandate freely conferred on my running mate, Barr. Osarodion Ogie and I are on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

”While we all may not agree with the verdict, we, however, remain steadfast in our belief that the rule of law must remain the bedrock of our democracy.

“Our pursuit of justice in this regard is an affirmation of our firm belief that the right of the good people of Edo State to freely choose their leaders through a credible, free and fair electoral process must never be compromised”

