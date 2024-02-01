Igharevba, Emeodofu Charges Eagles to Be Ruthless on Angola

Former Nigerian internationals Joseph Igharevba, also known as Yamaha, and Tony Emeodofu have predicted that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious in their upcoming match against coach Pedro Goncalves- led Palancas Negras of Angola. The match takes place tomorrow in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is currently ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire. Igharevba, who is currently located in Benin City, expressed confidence in the ability of the Jose Peseiro-led squad to beat Angola.

He stated that the team is performing much better than they did in the first round of the competition. However, he warned the team against complacency, noting that the Angolans may attempt to spoil the Eagles’ chances of progressing further in the tournament. “Judging from their current form, and with a couple of games I have watched the boys play, I think they have a bright chance of scoring more goals and reaching the finals. I believe that the Super Eagles will beat Angola,” he said.

“I’m also very impressed with the performances of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ola Aina, and the entire team. They are doing very well, and I hope they add more to their game against Palancas Negras on Friday. I know that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Nottingham defender Ola Aina, and Ademola Lookman will be ruthless against Angola because they know that any mistake now will send them out of the championship.

So I advise them to come out hard against Angola.” Emeodofu stated that the match against Angola would be a tough one for the Eagles, but he has confidence that Nigeria will emerge victorious at the end of regulation time.