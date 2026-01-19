Ighalo Criticizes Senegal Coach: Players Should Stay

Super Eagles legend Odion Ighalo has expressed his disappointment over Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw’s controversial decision during the final moments of the match.

Senegal clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title with a 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday’s final, thanks to a stunning goal from Villarreal’s Pape Gueye early in extra time.

The winning strike came in injury time, following a dramatic missed opportunity for Morocco.

With the score still tied in the closing moments of regular time, Morocco was awarded a penalty that could have secured them the trophy, but the Real Madrid midfielder failed to convert from the spot.

Ighalo Criticises Senegal Coach’s Controversial Call

Ex-Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo criticised Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw for reportedly instructing his players to leave the pitch after a late penalty was awarded to Morocco.

“It is unfair to Senegal, and I believe it is unfair to them, but Senegal should have stayed in the game and not gone out,” he said.

The closing moments of the match were overshadowed by controversy over two key refereeing decisions.

In the 92nd minute of injury time, Senegal appeared to score a potential winning goal, but it was disallowed for a foul that VAR did not review, sparking immediate uproar.

The tension escalated three minutes later when Morocco was awarded a penalty after Diouf was judged to have fouled Brahim Diaz in the box. The referee consulted the VAR monitor on the sidelines before confirming the decision.

Following the award, Senegalese players exited the pitch in line with their coach’s instructions, adding further drama to the final moments.