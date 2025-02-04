Ige’s Murder: My Govt Didn’t Withdraw Case Against Omisore, Others –Ladoja

Share

Former Oyo State Governor, Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday, debunked the allegation made against him by former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, that his administration withdrew the case of murder against Senator Iyiola Omisore and others in connection with murder of former AttorneyGeneral and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, saying: ”

Baba Akande lied against me.” Speaking with journalists in his Ondo Road, old Bodija, Ibadan residence, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland said Chief Bisi Akande maligned him in the interview he granted an Ibadan-based broadcaster, stressing that his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government didn’t withdraw the case, adding:

“It is either Baba is suffering from old age challenges or he did that to sell his book.” Baba Akande had, in the radio interview, told the broadcaster to go and ask Senator Ladoja details of how the late “Cicero of Esa Oke” was killed, stressing:

“I know Ladoja withdrew the case from court and so must know so much about how he was killed.

Lam Adesina instituted the case, but Ladoja withdrew it from court, and so he would know more about how Bola Ige was killed.

His administration entered nolle prosequi in the matter, leading to discontinuation of the case,” he had said. Chief Bola Ige was murdered in his Bodija, Ibadan residence on December 23, 2001, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The suspects arrested and arraigned in connection with the murder included: Senator Iyiola Omisore, Alani Omisore, Jelili Adesiyan, Lambe Oyasope, Kunle, among others.

Ladoja added: “Unfortunately, Uncle Bola Ige, as I used to call him, was assassinated on December 23, 2001.

I got to the government on the 29th of May, 2003. That was about 18 months after his assassination.

I don’t know what information Baba Akande believed I could have that he didn’t have. All the information I also have was not different from what I heard from social media.

“And, as to whether I withdrew the case or not: I did not withdraw the case. My government did not withdraw any case.

We did not issue any nolle prosequi. No, we didn’t. And I can remember that the case even went to the Court of Appeal.

All the support I was to give to what I met on the ground, put in place by Alhaji Lamidi Adesina, was continued by my government. So, I don’t know what Baba is talking about.

“If you look at the period the book itself was launched, the people close to Baba Akande, like Adebanjo, said that Baba Akande lied in most of what he said in the book.

I got that from Social Media. Maybe, this is one of the lies also, but unfortunately, he did not put it in the book.

