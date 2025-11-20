New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 21, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Igbos Have Been…

Igbos Have Been Jailed Today,’ Says Ex-Ohanaeze VP

Immediate past Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has described the life imprisonment handed down to IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Justice James Omotosho as a symbol that the Igbos Nigeria have been “jailed.”

Ogene lamented the judgment, calling it a sad day for the Igbo community and warning that Nigerians should be prepared for the consequences of the sentence.

“This reflects the position of Igbos in Nigeria and the level of animosity some Nigerians harbor towards us,” he said. “The outcome was expected, and we are not surprised, but the country must be ready for the repercussions.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He contrasted Kanu’s sentencing with the treatment of other groups, noting that Boko Haram members and bandits are often labeled repentant, whereas Kanu was tried for treason, resulting in life imprisonment.

Ogene also dismissed the idea of appealing the judgment, stating that the Igbo community’s primary demand is the unconditional release of Kanu.

“What can we expect from the Appeal Court or Supreme Court? It would likely be the same. It is indeed a sad day for the Igbos,” he added.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Read Next

National Assembly Moves To Tackle Rising Energy Theft