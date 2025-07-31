Igbos Are Behind Insecurity In S’East- Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe, on Thursday, alleged that Igbos are behind the deteriorating security situation in the South-East.

This follows the security crisis in the South-East soared recently, with several persons killed in Imo, Anambra, and other states.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Igbokwe exonerated Fulani herdsmen, who have been accused of committing the killings and kidnappings in the region.

He wrote, “The blatant and pathological lies about the killings and destruction in the South East can no longer stand.

“It is Igbo killing Igbo, it is Igbo destroying Igboland and putting the blame on Hausa/Fulani Herdsmen. This is not our culture. This is sad.”