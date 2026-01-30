Igbomina Leader Urges Tax Compliance, Applauds KW-IRS

The National President of the Omo Ibile Igbomina, Sir. ‘Bisi Fakayode has enjoined all residents in Kwara State to ensure prompt and regular payment of their taxes to enable them enjoy more dividends of democracy from the state government.

Fakayode advocated this while members of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the association paid a courtesy call on the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), Mrs Shade Omoniyi, in continuation of the association’s collaborative initiatives with government and Non-Government Organisations in the State.

The Igbomina leader noted with excitement that Igbomina communities in the State have benefited immensely from the developmental projects sponsored by the KW-IRS, “particularly the provision of solar-powered bore holes, which are plausibly commendable efforts”.

Responding, the Executive Chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, who commended the organisation for the visit, took time to acquaint the Igbomina team with the core mandate, terms of intervention and corporate expectations of the Revenue Service.

She stressed the need for the societal gate-keepers like Omo Ibile Igbomina to join in the advocacy with a view to driving tax payment compliance, “which is part of our civic responsibility, without which it will be difficult for the government to sufficiently address the basic social infrastructural gaps”.

The visit by Omo Ibile Igbomina, she maintained, was timely and apt, adding: “We look forward to a mutually beneficial corporate relationship.”

The President was accompanied on the visit by the Social Secretary, Chief Aiyedun Hammed and the Assistant General Secretary, Mr Joel Afolayan, while the Executive Chairman was joined by members of her management team.