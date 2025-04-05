Igbomina Lauds Ojulari’s Appointment As NNPCL GMD

Share

The National Executive of Omo Ibile Igbomina, under the esteemed leadership of Gabriel Yemi Jimoh, has felicitated Bashir Bayo Ojulari on his recent appointment as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

Speaking in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on behalf of the entire Igbomina community, Jimoh commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this well-deserved appointment, adding that Ojulari’s extensive experience and dedication to the oil and gas sector, among others, quality him as a suitable choice to lead the organisation, especially at this transformative time.

In the light of his significant track record, Jimoh prayed for Ojulari’s success in his new role while urging him to be proactive and innovative by ensuring that Igbomina’s legacy of excellence is reflected in the operations of NNPCL.

He said: “The Igbomina community holds the appointment with great expectations and is hopeful that Engr. Ojulari will make us proud as he embarks on this new journey.

“We, therefore, urge you to be proactive and innovative in this new important national assignment, and ensure that you make excellence, probity, fairness and transparency for which the Igbomina people are noted for your watchwords.

“Once again, congratulations to Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari. We wish him the very best as he takes on this important responsibility.”

