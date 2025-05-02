Igbo’ll Give Tinubu Over 70% Votes In 2027 -Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that the people of the South East will deliver over 70 per cent of their vote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Kalu said that it will be one of the ways of repaying the President for his commitment to the development of Igbo land.

Recalling the promise of reconstruction, rehabilitation and reintegration made to the people of the region by a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon after the civil war that claimed over 3 million lives in 1970, which was not kept, Kalu said that President Tinubu has fulfilled the promise with the creation of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He made the pledge while speaking at Ntalakwu in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday during a grand reception held in his honour by the Atuma Grace Movement, a political structure of former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Atuma.

Kalu who was also honoured with a chieftaincy title of “Dike Eji Aga Mba” meaning “The People’s Warrior” by the traditional ruler of Ntalakwu ancient kingdom in Ikwuano Oboro, King Larry said that the people of the South East will continue to support the administration of President Tinubu.

The deputy speaker also formally received members who defected from the ruling Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu said: “No other president has remembered the promise made to Igbo people after the war like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Fifty years came and passed, administrations came and passed, none of them deemed it right to fulfill those promises made to Ndi Igbo and only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took it upon himself and said, there must be a platform to respond to those proposals made to Ndi Igbo. And he chose the South East Development Commission which no other President accepted to sign.

“He answered our problem to enable us to develop the rural communities in Igboland. He signed the SEDC bill into law and has funded it even when naysayers said he won’t. He loves Ndi Igbo and we Igbos remember those who love us.

“We are promising the President, 70 to 80 percent of votes from Igboland. Let us continue to remain as people that love peace and unity.”

Reacting to the public outcry that the authorities in Abia are restricting the traditional rulers from engaging with some government officials of Abia extraction in their various localities, Kalu said the ill development is not reflective of true governance and the wish of the people.

“I heard the cry of the traditional rulers who mentioned he was asked not to come and receive the deputy speaker by the powers-that-be in the state, when we were received in Bende, we heard that they were asked not to receive those from the federal government, asked not to go to any function promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It ought not to be so! Election has come and gone. Now is time for governance. Restricting the traditional rulers from coming to welcome those working with the President is not the right leadership that Abia state is looking for.

“Those who are threatening the traditional rulers, please, we beg you, allow them the freedom to exercise the mandate of the people. Abia state should be free for everybody to express where they want to belong and who they want to follow”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the host, Emeka Atuma welcomed the deputy speaker, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is waxing stronger in Abia State.

“The deputy speaker, your presence in itkwuano today is not by mistake. As a great son of Abia, a great son of Nigeria, this is your day. We will not celebrate any other person but you because in the leadership pinnacle, you’re the APC leader of Abia State. I’m welcoming my pinnacle leader, the entire Abia people.

“We appreciate you, and I would like to make a remark that this is just the beginning of the journey because we are ascending to greater heights, we will shout in victory when we reach the Olympian heights. That’s where we are headed. We are not going to be distracted. We appreciate you and we welcome you specially, both my traditional ruler who was actually asked not to be here in person. Thank you for coming”, he said.

