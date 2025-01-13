Igbokwe Backs Impeachment Of Lagos Speaker

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Joe Igbokwe backed the impeachment of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that members of the State Assembly on Monday, impeached the Speaker over alleged multiple statutory and financial infractions.

Following his impeachment, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda Ojora was subsequently elected as the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on the development, Igbokwe took to his Facebook page to express support for the impeachment, stating that the embattled Speaker has not been working with the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He wrote, “The deed is done in LAHA!!! Hon Mudashiru Obasa was impeached as Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly for gross misconduct and abuse of office. Hon Mojisola Melanda Ojora is the new Speaker”

“He was on Governor Sanwo Olu’s neck for years. Every attempt to persuade him to work with the Governor fell on deaf ears. Many interventions by GAC members did not help matters”.

