Igboho Returns for Mother’s Burial, 3 Years After

Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Ig- boho), who fled Nigeria three years ago, has returned to his hometown for the traditional burial of his mother who died last year. Igboho had fled the country following the deadly attack on his Soka residence in Ibadan, on July 1, 2021 by men of the DSS following his fight against Fulani herdsmen who were attacking and destroying farmlands of Oke Ogun farmers with their cattle.

He had forced the leader of the Fulani in Igangan Town out of their residence, vowing to defend his people and their property. Sheik Saliu Kadri and his family eventually fled to Ilorin in Kwara State to take refuge. New Telegraph learnt that the Igboho Town indigene in the Oke Ogun zone of Oyo State flew in from Germany where he had been after a Benionese court granted him bail last year.

Igboho was arrested on board a Germany-bound aircraft in Benin Republic, along with his wife and detained on the alleged authority of then President Muhammadu Buhari, his wife was released to continue her journey to Germany. He had been in the forefront of the struggle for the actualisation of Yoruba nation under the aegis of Ilana Omo Oodua movement, led by Professor Banji Akintoye.

His struggle cost the death of two of his aides when the DSS men and Soldiers invaded his house. Thirteen persons were equally arrested and whisked to Abuja for trial at a Federal High Court under Justice Obiora Egwuatu.