Igbo Women Urges CDS To Address Killer Herdsmen

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) has exonerated the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from blame over the ongoing insecurity in the South East region, urging the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to focus his attention on the activities of killer herdsmen if he is genuinely committed to restoring peace in the zone.

In a statement issued by its National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, the women’s group maintained that the real threat to security in the region comes from violent herders who have been displacing communities and destroying lives, not IPOB, which they described as a peaceful movement protesting the systemic marginalization of the South East.

The IWA’s reaction followed recent remarks by General Musa during a community engagement at Omor, Anambra State, where he cautioned residents against promoting IPOB and its Eastern Security Network (ESN), especially on social media. The Defence Chief warned that the spread of unverified information endangers both regional stability and national unity.

However, the IWA challenged the Defence Chief to encourage the federal government to engage IPOB in dialogue, rather than resorting to propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the movement.

“We want to remind Gen. Musa that IPOB members are not terrorists but our children who are protesting the ill-treatment and marginalization of the South East in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“Since the end of the civil war, Ndigbo have been consistently sidelined in key sectors, particularly in political leadership and security agencies.”

The group highlighted historical grievances, noting that no Igbo has been elected President since the assassination of Gen. Aguiyi Ironsi in 1966. They alleged that systemic discrimination has led to the disenchantment of Igbo youths with national institutions such as the military and the police, where they claim promotion prospects are unfairly limited.

“Our children graduate like their peers from other regions but face unequal opportunities in employment and career advancement. Their protests are a cry for inclusion and justice within the Nigerian structure,” the group emphasized.

Questioning the government’s security strategies, IWA expressed dismay at what it described as the selective handling of agitators and terrorists.

“Why is the federal government granting amnesty to self-proclaimed repentant terrorists and bandits while IPOB members are detained indefinitely for peaceful protests?” the group asked. “Why are killer herdsmen allowed to roam freely with AK-47s, terrorizing communities, while peaceful demonstrators are met with deadly force?”

The group further argued that Fulani herders had no justification for bearing arms in the South East, noting that cattle rustling—a common justification for arming herders—was virtually non-existent in the region.

“If General Musa is truly committed to peace, he should direct military operations towards the forests where killer herdsmen hide, rather than targeting peaceful youths protesting marginalization,” IWA asserted.

The group concluded by urging the federal government to engage IPOB in sincere dialogue aimed at addressing legitimate grievances rather than perpetuating blame.

