Igbo Women Group Pledges Commitment To Serve Humanity

Share

The Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation has been officially inaugurated, with a firm pledge to continue rendering humanitarian services across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Grand Rollout and Public Awareness Programme of the foundation held in Lagos, the Founder and President, Mrs. Violet Obiora, said the initiative was born out of the need to promote collective responsibility and uplift others in society.

Obiora explained that the foundation aims to restore hope to the less privileged while providing a platform for those with resources and ideas to make meaningful impacts in the lives of others.

Highlighting some of her achievements as the former Women Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State, she cited the creation of a unique outfit for the group—now adopted by other states—as well as support for indigent women and children, and facilitating the establishment of a befitting state secretariat for Ohanaeze in Lagos.

Looking ahead, Obiora said the foundation’s focus is on expanding its reach, with priority areas for the next year including hospital and prison visitations, especially to support women unjustly imprisoned.

She said:

“The foundation has been privileged to support several beneficiaries, including Pacelli School for the Blind, Heart of Gold Orphanage, and indigent women and children across local government areas in Lagos.

“Our priorities for the next one year include removing at least 100 child hawkers from the streets and returning them to school, as well as providing support for women engaged in petty trading.”

Chairperson of the Organising Planning Committee, Mrs. Ada Ofoegbu, reaffirmed the foundation’s readiness to empower indigent citizens. She expressed gratitude to all donors, awardees, and stakeholders for their unwavering support.

According to Ofoegbu, no fewer than 10 individuals—both women and men—would receive cash grants during the event to support their small businesses.

“Your collective efforts have made this programme a testament to the power of collaboration and community,” she said.

“Together, we’ve achieved something truly remarkable, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

In her goodwill message, the Vice Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, Mrs. Chika Ashara, congratulated the foundation for its accomplishments and pledged continued support for its growth and sustainability. Ashara, who is also one of the foundation’s Phenomenal Ladies, praised the group for positively impacting lives.

Among those honoured at the event was Prince Chinedu Jude Okwuosa (Nwachinagbaiguogu Na Nnewi), who was recognised for his contributions to the foundation.

The ceremony also featured the inauguration of the foundation’s executive council, patrons, stakeholders, and Phenomenal Ladies, along with the empowerment of several women with cash grants.

Posthumous and honorary awards were also presented to notable personalities, including the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, President of ASPAMDA, Mr. Ngozi Emechebe, Executive Director of Edison Obiora Communication Enterprise, Mr. Edwin Obiora, Ezechimelu Ezeigbo of Badagry, Mr. Eze Sunday, and the Ide of Anambra, Mr. Ralph Ezeokoli, among others.

Share