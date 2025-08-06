Igbo Women Carpet Umahi, Okonkwo Over Comments On Tinubu’s Fairness To S’East

Igbo women group under the aegis of Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), has called out prominent Igbo politicians, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi and Nollywood super star, Kenneth Okonkwo, over recent comments that President Bola Tinubu has been fair to the Igbo and that only a Northern candidate can defeat him in 2027.

IWA described the assertions as “Narrow-minded and suspicious”, challenging Umahi to show evidence of fairness to the Igbo by the President or why a South East candidate cannot win the 2027 election.

The women’s group had alleged that the Minister of Works recently said the Presidency was not realisable for the South East in 2027, advising Ndigbo to rather support President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

But IWA expressed disappointment over the positions by Umahi and Okonkwo, dismissing both views as “empty defeatist rhetoric” and accusing Umahi of manifesting “signs of slave mentality and invasive sycophantic malady.”

The National President of IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, in a statement, challenged the Minister “to publish what President Tinubu has done specially for the South East to confirm the imaginary special love he has for Ndigbo”.

According to IWA, the difference between President Tinubu and his predecessors is yet to be seen regarding Igbo marginalisation, especially in political appointments.

“May we remind Umahi that Tinubu has not shown that he is different from Buhari in sidelining Ndigbo from political appointments. Is Umahi not aware that two of the five Ministers from the South East in Tinubu’s cabinet are junior Ministers at a time one state in the South West has three Ministers.

“Can Umahi publish the names of people from the South East appointed heads of federal agencies and parastatals by Tinubu for us to know he has been fair to us more than other zones? If he loves Ndigbo as Umahi claims, why is our son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu still in detention over two years since he came to power?

“If President Tinubu truly loves Ndigbo the way Umahi claims, why is Enugu-Aba rail track still inactive? We hope Umahi is aware that every geopolitical zone now has a regional development commission.”

IWA further said that “Inasmuch as the marginalisation and political exclusion of Ndigbo did not begin with President Tinubu, he hasn’t done anything either to suggest he wants to stop or change the narrative.”

On Okonkwo’s assertion that it is only a Northerner who can defeat Tinubu in 2027, IWA cautioned the actor-turned politician not to puncture his growing profile and followership with “unguarded and suspicious political rhetoric.”

The group said it was jolted by the view canvassed by the former Labour Party spokesman, whom they warned might lose their respect as the Igbo man after Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who champions the Igbo cause.

The statement reads, “Igbo women have respect for Kenneth Okonkwo because he appears to be one of the finest intelligent Igbo gentlemen we have.

He is someone who has been very diligent in identifying with the Igbo cause and defending Igbo interests. In fact, after Nnamdi Kanu, he is the next Igbo man who is very passionate about the Igbo cause.

“IWA considers his remarks that it’s only a Northern presidential candidate can win President Tinubu in 2027 as suspicious. It has left many of his admirers confused. For us, that statement has no bearing”.

Meanwhile, IWA has advised the coalition African Democratic Congress, ADC, not to make the mistake of giving its presidential ticket to a northerner, arguing that the coalition will naturally lose the support of the South if it fields a Northern presidential candidate in 2027.222.