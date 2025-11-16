Igbo Unity Day: Eno Reaffirms Commitment To Inclusive Leadership

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to unity, inclusivity, and equal opportunity for all residents, regardless of ethnic origin.

The Governor gave the assurance on Saturday, November 15, 2025, while addressing members of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, during the Igbo Unity Day Celebration held at Ibom Hall Grounds, Uyo.

He acknowledged that many non-indigenes, including Igbos, were born and have established their businesses in the state, stressing that they are an integral part of Akwa Ibom’s social and economic fabric.

Governor Eno announced that his administration has earmarked N800 million to empower non-indigenous communities such as the Igbo, Arewa, Yoruba, and Niger Delta groups residing in the state.

He commended the Igbo community for fostering unity among their members and for embracing the peaceful and harmonious disposition that defines his administration. He noted that unity remains a key driver of sustainable development.

The Governor, who was born in Enugu State, praised the Igbos for their remarkable entrepreneurial spirit, describing it as both “impressive and exemplary.”

“I congratulate and celebrate the Igbo community in the State for your great spirit of enterprise and faith in our collective democracy.

The Igbo people here are part of our social fabric; they have added value to our community through their spirit of industry and brotherhood,” he said.

He described Akwa Ibom as a growing “melting pot” of cultures owing to the state’s deliberate pursuit of peace, security, and hospitality.

Governor Eno also thanked Ohaneze Ndi Igbo for honouring him as Grand Patron and for their unanimous support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and himself in 2027.

He pledged to continue partnering with the Igbo community and other non-indigenous groups, provided they live peacefully, obey the laws, and refrain from criminality.

Earlier, the President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Hon. Kayceey Chidiadi, applauded Governor Eno for his visionary, unifying leadership. He noted that the peace currently enjoyed within their forum is largely due to the Governor’s inclusive governance style.

He also expressed gratitude for the appointment of Igbos into the state government, an opportunity he said had never been extended to them since the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

Chidiadi affirmed the community’s full support for the Governor’s re-election as well as that of President Tinubu and Senator Akpabio.

A high point of the event was the conferment of the title of Grand Patron of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo on Governor Eno in recognition of his benevolence and inclusive leadership.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Udeme Otong; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; members of the State Executive Council; political leaders; and captains of industry were among dignitaries present.