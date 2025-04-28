Igbo Traditional Rulers Pledge Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Share

Traditional rulers across Igbo land in the South East of the country have pledged to deliver at least, 70 per cent of the region’s vote to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Operating under the aegis of Ndi Igbo Progressive Traditional Rulers Council, the monarchs led by their chairman, His Royal Majesty, Eze Nnamdi Oforegbu from Abia State during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu in Umuahia, said that Tinubu has impacted the South East economy.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Oforegbu said their mission was to express their profound gratitude to President Tinubu for establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC), believing it will accelerate the infrastructure development of the region.

They also commended the Deputy Speaker for his legislative ingenuity, particularly his effort in sponsoring the bill that led to the creation of the Commission.

The monarchs offered their royal blessings and special prayer to God for more wisdom and political growth.

He said: “We are here to thank you. You’re doing more than we expected. That has never happened before. We’ve not seen this kind of good works before.

“You sponsored a bill that enabled us to get South East Development Commission (SEDC). We’ve never seen anything like it. We are praying to the Almighty God to bless you.

“We are grateful to President Bola Tinubu for appointing our sons and brothers, as the pioneer heads of the SEDC. As you promoted our brothers, God will also raise you above your imagination.

“We are here to thank you for all you’ve done and show our support to Mr President. Continue the good work. It shall be well with you. You’ve shown capacity, that’s why I said there must be continuity from this ladder to the next.

“We want to meet the President to also thank him. He made our own a Deputy Speaker, gave us SEDC and so many other developments and appointments given to Ndi Igbo.

“We assure him our votes, 70 percent of our votes in the next election. We are promising you we are behind you, keep succeeding. If there’s anywhere you need us to speak, let us know and we will be there. We see all you’re doing. We are with you. May God bless you”.

In his response, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu commended the traditional rulers for their decision to support the President in 2027.

He emphasised that the president’s actions towards the South East region, including the appointment of Igbo sons to key positions, warranted their loyalty.

He said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an example of loyalty and a rewarder of loyalty. He doesn’t forget anything you do for him. If you give him a cup of water, 10 years after, he will remember that you gave him that a cup of water. And he will reward you. You saw how he fought during the election and how we stood for him.

“For eight years before him, Igbos did not occupy any position in the leadership succession ladder of the country. We have not been anywhere for 8 years. They kept telling us that we don’t have votes. Yet he remembered us and gave us deputy speaker; gave us Chief of Naval Staff that is controlling the water ways including oil and gas that Nigeria depends on; gave us the Minister of Works.

“And I know with your promise as traditional rulers, we will give him nothing less than 70% of our vote. We will no longer waste our vote, we will invest it not waste it and I’m sure that Mr President will be very happy”.

Kalu also reassured the traditional rulers of the parliament’s commitment to giving them a constitutional role, recognizing their crucial contributions to national unity, peace, and security.

“Let me also inform you that we are fighting and we will give you a place in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We will give you voice in the constitution because you’re doing a lot.

“Traditional rulers, you’re doing a lot for national unity and national cohesion, for the peace and security of our rural communities. The president also respects traditional rulers so much”, he added.

