Igbo Questions, Biafra Renaissance And Nnamdi Kanu’s Odyssey (2)

Britain created the climate of fear of the Igbo and their existence in Nigeria. Britain played on the enigmatic ubiquity of the Igbo throughout Nigeria, worried over their sheer numbers in the civil service, their numerical strength as students and lecturers in colleges and universities, the officer corps in the armed forces, in commerce and industry and various occupations.

The Igbo republican democratic culture and libertine ideals were contrary to British colonialism founded on feudal autocracy and slavery. To Britain, the Igbo in Nigeria remained a ‘bad influence’. It was these fears that Britain sowed in Northern minds so that by 1945 there were riots in Jos over Igbo presence, in 1953 the Kano mobs were engineered to attack the Igbo over a matter the Yoruba Action Group generated.

So, in January 1966 when young Igbo military officers sympathetic to Awolowo political troubles and disgusted with political war of attrition by Northern People’s Congress-led Ahmadu Bello and Balewa Federal Government against Awolowo’s Action Group and MiddleBelt Congress, which degenerated to riots, imprisonments and disorder, overthrew Balewa government, and this badly executed tragedy was negatively construed as a ‘conspiracy of the Igbo to realise their agenda of taking over and dominating Nigeria through the force of arms’.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) generated this vile propaganda from Brigadier-General Femi Ogundipe’s interview with it that claimed Nzeogwu Coup was an “Igbo Coup” and from that careless accusation, the BBC did not tire to drum that propaganda stuff into the ears of Nigerians and the world until the coup was designated “Igbo Coup.”

It is only r e c e n t l y (2025) that a central figure of that era, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida told the world that there was no truth in that propaganda. Meanwhile, Britain’s propaganda had plunged Nigeria into an avoidable Biafra War that consumed well over three million Igbo people and destroyed their socio-economic life.

The Biafra War was designed and executed by Britain, having taken over Nigeria’s 1966 crises to be, according to its various diplomatic declarations, an opportunity to tighten the loose ends of its “unfinished” or badly finished neocolonial project over Nigeria. For over 30 months, the Igbo and their neighbours in the defunct Eastern Region fought tenaciously and bravely to hold Nigeria’s Federal Forces supported by Britain, USA, USSR and other medium powers, such as Egypt, from overrunning Biafra until January 1970 when it surrendered.

From the terms of the surrender, victorious allies constituted under ‘New Nigeria’ considered the Igbo as a conquered people and dealt with them accordingly.

The Igbo republican democratic culture and libertine ideals were contrary to British colonialism founded on feudal autocracy and slavery

Even before the conclusion of the war, Nigeria Federal forces commanded by Brigadier-General Benjamin Adekunle had quarrelled with military governors of South Eastern and Rivers states over their dangerous policies of cleansing remnant of Igbo population from South Eastern and Rivers states’ towns or dispossessing them of their properties.

Then, after the war, the real war of surviving the peace beautifully chronicled by Cyprian Ekwensi started. In that war of ‘surviving the peace’, Igbo people smarting from losses and pains of war were confronted with Gen Yakubu Gowon-led Federal Government’s vicious reparation policies. The Federal Government decreed that every Igbo with a bank holding of whatever amount would receive a flat rate of £20 Nigerian Pounds.

Then the ethnic cleansing of Igbo populations in South Eastern and Rivers states’ towns and cities, which Brigadier-General Adekunle fought against was officially implemented backed up with state edicts and when Igbo victims started resisting that policy then tagged ‘Abandoned Property’, General Gowon protected Rivers and South Eastern states’ governments by rolling out the Abandoned Property Decree, 1970 to clobber the Igbo to silence.

The Abandoned Property Decree remained in force until 2004 when the Supreme Court struck it down in the Ndoma Egba case. A cocktail of anti-Igbo laws and policies made the Igbo’s entry and advancement in public services stymied and checked so that an Igbo could not go beyond certain grade levels or ranks in public services. All these obnoxious policies were meted out to the Igbo by men who considered themselves patriots and lovers of peace.

The elderly Igbo led by leaders like Sam Mbakwe, who experienced the war, fought back through the law but as stated earlier, the law was rigged against them and they quietened down to face their private lives and made good of their endeavours so that by 1990s the Igbo had recovered from the war losses to compete in socio-economic arenas not officially-straitjacketed against them.

It is the Igbo generation of the post-war years that saw post-Biafra War Igbo condition and protested. Ralph Uwazurike, an Indian-trained lawyer formed the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and its protest consisted of symbolic renaissance measures such as importing defunct Biafra currencies and wearing Biafra coat-of-arms and flag badges.

General Olusegun Obasanjo, as president, dealt with these new Biafrans with strong arm tactics including wanton killings and detentions without trials. The Biafrans were being quietened down by President Goodluck Jonathan’s liberal policies but Jonathan soon got kicked out by an opposition led by Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu. The entire brouhaha over Biafra and Nnamdi Kanu is founded on fear.

This fear was magnified by President Buhari who in one of his engagements with NYSC corps members who paid him courtesy call in Daura had worried that Biafra he and his comrades fought and defeated could rise now at the twilight of his life. So, he (Buhari) had queried how a boy, meaning Nnamdi Kanu, who was not born during the Biafra War, could emerge now to resuscitate the idea of Republic of Biafra.

Buhari could not understand such temerity. But that is exactly why the Biafra issue will linger for a long time because the current Nigerian leadership is steeped in conqueror’s might and principles to reason as to why there is Biafra renaissance. They couldn’t bear to ask the right question instead they dwell on the past glory of conquering and defeating the Igbo in the Biafra War.

They never paused to ask what led to the Biafra War and whether any of the causes are still lingering. Of course, at the tail end of that war in 1969, French President Georges Pompidou had predicted Biafra Renaissance having considered the case of Biafra against British engagement with it over President Charles de Gaulle’s intended Biafra diplomatic recognition which he ruefully reversed due to British pressures.