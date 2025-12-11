Igbo Question, Biafra Renaissance And Nnamdi Kanu’s Odyssey (3)

In concluding this essay, we point to the fact that Nnamdi Kanu’s odyssey flows from the larger problem of ‘Igbo question’ which remains unresolved from the point of British conquest, subjugation and colonization of the over 300 ethnic nationalities forcibly amalgamated to form a country known as Nigeria.

The Igbo encounter with British political, economic and cultural imperialism was crippling and devastating but it was the political imperialism that dealt the Igbo a mortal blow, which experience the Igbo as a group and as individuals are still reeling under.

The cultural imperialism was less abrasive because the Christian missionaries were more tolerant of the Igbo and having studied the Igbo socio-cultural life and found that Igbo culture is receptive to ideas and ready to embrace new ways. This Christian missionaries’ understanding made the penetration of Christianity into Igbo land very rapid and widespread.

And the relationship between Christian missionaries, especially the Roman Catholic Church and the Anglican Church whose missionaries such as Bishop Joseph Shanahan and Venerable GT. Basden, whose various studies show that the Igbo are wonderful people whose culture is dynamic and receptive to ideas and adaptable to change.

British political imperialism was diametrically opposed to Igbo republican democratic governance culture and libertine ideals. So, the Igbo did not submit to British imperial control esp e c i a l l y when Britain adopted the Fulani Caliphate feudal and autocratic governance culture and imposed the same on the Igbo under an indirect rule system. This imposition was an anathema to everything the Igbo hold dear and the Igbo opposed it vehemently.

As a result of this Igbo rejection of British imperialism and its governance system, the Igbo became the visible opposition to colonialism and when Nnamdi Azikiwe, as ethnic Igbo sprang up to oppose British colonialism using his Americanized newspaper tradition, the British perception of the Igbo as troublemakers became iron-cast.

Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra started with marches in blue-coloured khaki clothings garnished with defunct Republic of Biafra’s flags, coat-of-arms badges and later the printing of, or retrieval of Biafra’s pound currencies. The MASSOB activities started in 1998 but blossomed under General Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidency (1999-2007) and continued thereafter.

Left on his own or ignored by the authority, Kanu would not have grown to the political phenomenon and gargantuan socio-cultural force he currently enjoys among the Igbo

Ralph Uwazurike was released from prolonged detention under President Goodluck Jonathan and it appeared Uwazurike’s MASSOB mellowed down its militant activities which angered many of its members including Mr. Nnamdi Kanu who was based in London.

After Muhammadu Buhari had defeated Jonathan in 2015, it seemed as if the Biafra activists saw no hope of a reengineered Nigeria of their dream so they started agitation in Port Harcourt and its environs. The agitation later swept South-east and percolated into many areas where there is significant Igbo population.

The addition of Radio Biafra to the mix gingered up the resurgence of Biafra dream so that President Buhari got agitated and tried to kill the movement with military might as several military operations were targeted against the members with colossal casualties.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu fled to London where he deployed Radio Biafra to devastating effect in terms of indoctrination and propaganda. Even when no violence was threatened the people had voluntarily obeyed the IPOB’s ‘Sit-at-Home’ order especially during its remembrance of Biafra War dead.

The destabilising effect on the Southeast political class was enormous as the Federal Government saw them as having no control over their areas and so they panicked and declared IPOB a terrorist organisation which designation Buhari’s Federal Government latched on to designate IPOB terrorist organisation even when international organisations and USA refused to recognise such designation.

Nnamdi Kanu as a young Igbo bought into the perception of Igbo marginalisation and went into Igbo history, British colonialism, decolonisation and the crises attending the British withdrawal after granting Nigeria independence. The facts Kanu gleaned from his historical research were deployed in his Radio Biafra to devastating effects.

I doubt if Kanu believed that his proselytization about Biafra independence will come but the propaganda was effective in sowing hope in the Igbo about the emergence of Biafra as an independent sovereign state out of Nigeria. The Igbo as a group and as individuals have recovered from the Biafra War losses, especially in economic terms that they could even be said to have fared better than the victors.

It is only in political terms due to the rigged political infrastructure which the state and local government system entrenched in the feudal autocratic constitutional framework which Generals Gowon and particularly Murtala Mohammed imposed on Nigeria which had the Igbo at the receiving end. It was all this failing associated with Nigeria’s kleptocratic politics that Kanu dug out and created a variegated canvass of targeted marginalisation of the Igbo.

Infact, where Kanu became prophetic was his unceasing denunciation of the Buhari-led post-Jonathan years when varied terroristic groups and their activities proliferated and Kanu was on point pointing to them as having sprung from Buhari and his Fulani kinsmen with the Nigerian state and security agencies being allegedly complicit as alluded to by no less a person than General TY Danjuma, a former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence.

Kanu’s broadsides against Nigerian rulers, particularly General Buhari and his alleged death and replacement with a person from Sudan was taken so seriously that apart from the later IPOB gamble with creating a vigilante or internal security system pitched him against the authority.