Igbo Question, Biafra Renaissance And Nnamdi Kanu’s Odyssey (1)

There are two historical, if you like, philosophical backgrounds that are the wellsprings of Nnamdi Kanu’s odyssey and present circumstances and conditions.

There is the larger and deeper issue of “Igbo Question” in Nigeria and the vicious issue of Biafra secession and the War fought over it. Both are questions which Nigeria has refused to answer and resolve and the Igbo, both as a group and as individuals have insisted ought to be answered and resolved.

These questions predate Nnamdi Kanu. He was born into the vortex of the conundrum. The ‘Igbo Question’ arose from imperialism which ravaged the world between the latter parts of the 17th Century (1630s) up to the later part of the 20th Century (1945 – 1960).

European societies were wracked by social forces that were transitioning from feudalism into capitalism. Feudalism is synonymous with dictatorship and slavery but capitalism which was shaping up Europe from the 1660s is anchored on freedom and rule of law.

So, instead of individuals staying put in the conundrum of feudalism and its vices, many escaped to foreign lands to trade and settle, the exodus led to the founding of America, Australia, settling in Asia and Africa. Meanwhile, these new men of industry and trade made capital instead of land the object of men’s attention and so capitalism was born which led to the discovery of new ways of making things and led to prosperity.

This property led to the Industrial Revolution, first in Britain, and later in a greater part of Europe. The Industrial Revolution led to greater quest for c o l o n i e s to invest surplus value and so Africa was descended upon and the scramble would have led to war but Leopold, King of Belgium requested a Peace Conference in Berlin in 1884/85.

Britain got all the areas straddling Bights of Benin and Biafra and their interiors and upper reaches of the Savanna and Sahel occupied by assorted ethnic groups including Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri, Tivs, and hundred others. In the Bights of Benin and Biafra, the major groups were the Igbo, Yoruba, Bini, Ijaw, Urhobo, Effik/Ibibio and hundreds others. In 1861, Lagos had been colonised and settled by Europeans and freed slaves.

The Niger Delta coast had very robust trade with European traders; the most notorious was Sir George Taubman Goldie who managed to force a mercantile combine of European traders and companies which he succeeded in getting a Royal Charter to be known as Royal Niger Company. With this chartered company, Sir Taubman transformed the company’s machinery to subject the areas and peoples under British colony.

Of all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities, the Igbo, the Bini, the Ijebu proved the toughest to subdue by the British maxim guns

With this monstrous commercial and political machinery in the Royal Niger Company, Britain took charge of the Niger delta and interior communities in Igbo land. Both in trade and in governance as a colonial entity, the Igbo proved a hard nut to crack for British colonial traders and administrators led by Sir George Taubman Goldie. Of course, the European story had stereotyped the Igbo as head strong’ who could not submit to slavery.

Royal Niger Company is a triple organisation modelled and operated as a commercial concern, administrative entity and a military unit. The military unit was headed by soldier-of-fortune, the last commander being Captain Frederick Dealtry Lugard who had seen action in Egypt, Uganda and India.

Preferring to die than to be enslaved as witnessed by European slave traders in Igbo-led revolt by Haitians who rebelled against France and declared a republic. Of all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities, the Igbo, the Bini, the Ijebu proved the toughest to subdue by the British maxim guns.

Wars of pacification were still being fought as late as 1900-1921. The Igbo resistance to British conquest and colonial rule was so diligently documented that the Igbo earned the unfortunate epithet of “unruly” and “head strong” and European chroniclers readily point to the Aro expedition, Ezza expedition, the Ekumeku War in Western Niger Igbo communities and the Aba Women Risks of 1929.

Then the appearance of Nnamdi Azikiwe as a journalist and nationalist just about ten years later to continue the struggle against British colonialism became forfitious to be dismissed as nothing other than Igbo problem or question in Nigeria Between 1944 when Herbert Macaulay, an ethnic Yoruba and Azikiwe, an ethnic Igbo combined to form the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon (NCNC) and 1948 when NCNC and Azikiwe were riding the marvellous crest of nationalist movement which if sustained would have led to Nigeria’s independence by 1950.

But Azikiwe allowed British subterfuge to derail him thereby sabotaging that momentous process. From 1944 when the NCNC was formed, Britain had raked up ethnic rivalry, distrust between the tribes, especially between the Hausa-Fulani and the Igbo and the Yoruba on the one hand and the Igbo and the Yoruba on the other hand centring the schism on the bogey of Igbo domination.

But if Azikiwe had played his politics well and adroitly, to become the statesman he would have beaten Britain at its game as the Nigerian youths have galvanised Nigerians behind him and NCNC to recreate Nigeria on Pan-Nigerian ideals of freedoms, democracy and federalism anchored on eight regions namely;

Western, Eastern, Midwestern, Southern, Middle Belt, North Western, North Central and North Eastern, Britain had been thrown off-balance by the Zikist Movement formed by Kola Balogun, Abiodun Aloba, Nduka Eze and MCK Ajuluchukwu and comprising activists from every of the 250 tribes of Nigeria, and the equally revolutionary activities of NCNC formed by over hundred syncretistic organizations, student, trade and professional unions.

The British problem with the Igbo was transferred to Nigeria when it became the official policy of Britain that Azikiwe will not be allowed to lead Nigeria into Independence and thereby rule it.

From 1944 when Azikiwe through his journalistic attacks on Britain and political struggles against British colonialism, Britain and its colonial authority in Nigeria had construed the Igbo as a people of special interest and concern in Nigeria and these British fears of the Igbo constitute the ‘Igbo Question’ yet to be resolved.