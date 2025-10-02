Igbo Politicians’ ‘Crab’ Mentality And 2027 Politics

Sometime ago, I did state in this column that the greatest tragedy that befell the Igbo ethnic group, and afortiori Nigeria was the emergence of Nnamdi Azikiwe as the leading politician. In human affairs, nobody rises beyond his culture and in politics nobody prospers beyond the political leadership and tradition established in that culture.

So, it has been with the Igbo particularly and Nigeria in general terms. Western-style politics was introduced in Nigeria through colonisation and there was nothing like it in pre-colonial sociopolitical culture of the over 300 native ethnic groups that were conquered, subjugated and colonized to form Nigeria.

With socio-economic development, especially the growth of education, many Nigerians acquired western education and were in position to protest British colonial rule especially the racial discrimination the emergent educated class were subjected to. So, this dissatisfaction with colonial rule was the springboard of nationalism that started in the 1930s through 1950s culminating in the independence of Nigeria in 1960.

Of course, by reason of proximity to the coastal communities where Europeans first berthed and settled for business and colonial rule, the Yoruba and the coastal peoples were in the lead in education, especially as the British antislavery taskforce had dumped educated freed slaves in Lagos while others migrated from Sierra Leone to Lagos.

So, the Yoruba and freed slaves now domiciled in Lagos had head start in education and politics. However, by the 1930s, Nnamdi Azikiwe who had adventured to the United States of America and acq u i r e d university education returned to practice and found radical newspapers which he deployed to nationalist activities against British colonialism.

From journalism, Azikiwe assimilated into Lagos Yorubasociety and was beautifully welcomed. In that colonial society the political turf was clearly demarcated between African aborigines massed as nationalists and British colonialists. The struggle, war and bickering were clear-cut. Nigerians versus British.

From the 1930s, Nnamdi Azikiwe had joined politics on the platform of Lagos Youth Movement which later metamorphosed into the National Youth movement. Later there was political bickering.

That disagreement sowed seeds of future political disagreements but above all, the disagreement weakened the Youth movement and in 1944, Herbert Macaulay and Azikiwe formed the National Council of Nigerian Citizens and it amalgamated hundreds of tribal unions, trade unions and student groups.

The party was truly national and nationalistic and it was a credible platform that would have led Nigeria to independence. Later Azikiwe took over leadership of NCNC. NCNC espoused principles of republican democracy, federalism and proposed a popularly made constitution adopted in a referendum and entrenchment of fundamental rights, especially to the right to bear arms and regional police service.

After NCNC London delegation of 19945, the party suffered some setbacks arising from controversy accompanying the scandal over London delegation and as a result, four Nigeria youths, Abiodun Aloba, Kola Balogun, Nduka Eze and MCK Ajuluchukwu founded the Zikist Movement to strengthen NCNC. From 1946 when the Zikist Movement was formed nationalism took a militant turn and NCNC was virtually the undisputed nationalist party leading Nigeria to independence.

Seeing that Nigerian Youths in the Zikist Movement have seized the momentum of the nationalist struggle, British colonialists strategised, beat a retreat from their combative anti-nationalism to preach cooperation. Azikiwe fell for this British subterfuge and was co-opted into the British colonial establishment where he was appointed into the colonial board.

It was no wonder that in 1948, Azikiwe betrayed the Zikist Movement and dismissed them as fissiparous followers and cantankerous lieutenants. Britain seized the opportunity of Azikiwe’s betrayal to clobber the Zikists into submission as most of them were arrested, detained, tried and imprisoned. ‘Crab’ is a marine crustacean with shell and five pairs of jointed legs noted for its sluggish and crooked movements.

Crab mentality when applied to a person or people connotes grumpiness, irritability, bad temper and delicate existence as the crab can easily be crushed as its shell is soft. Let’s apply all the qualities ascribed to the crab to Igbo politicians starting from Azikiwe the ancestor of Igbo politicians.

When Azikiwe joined politics in Lagos his compatriots (Yoruba, Hausa, Edo, Ijaw, Igbo, Effik-Ibibio, Kanuri, Hausa, Fulani and others accepted his leadership and followed him.

But at critical junctures, Azikiwe dithered, faltered, failed and betrayed the cause. He was not ready to pay the price of leadership. If he had added some tenacity to his politics, he would have emerged the undisputed leader of Nigeria in 1948 and led Nigeria into independence in 1950 as its first prime minister.

But he recanted his political message, betrayed the cause and became “anything-goes” politician and at the end, the British colonial authority adopted him as a plaything used to achieve their purposes while rewarding him with symbolisms.

The tradition Azikiwe established in politics has outlived him as succeeding politicians have followed cut-and-join embracing Broadway of ‘man-must-wack’ political ideology. This ideology idolizes political position as the ultimate achievement and the only thing to be hoped for as the greatest good.

The average Igbo politician abhors risks and is not concerned with tomorrow as his vision is encrusted only with his immediate needs of satisfying his mundane craving of feeling-belonging to winners, he is not ready to articulate his own vision about the society and organise to pursue such goals.

But when others cut out their vision and ambitions, he will become the howling dog shouting himself hoarse selling them. Whatever benefits he derives get stuck with him, family or community.

And in appreciation, he will be left with the arduous task of justifying the ruler’s shenanigans, broadcasting the gospel truth. If you look around you, you will see many of them denouncing everything Igbo or degrading other Igbo politicians who disagree with him or his group regarding 2027 politics. When you see those Igbo politicians crying more than the bereaved, just know that they are afflicted with crab mentality. Pity them!