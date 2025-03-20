Igbo Groups Make A Case For Nnamdi Kanu

Share

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID), the Rising Sun (TRS) and the Ambassadors for Self Determination (ASD) have Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja to be fair in the trial of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, is facing terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

The Supreme Court had in December 2023 held, among others, that it was wrong to have revoked the bail granted Kanu for reasons of the law.

In a statement by Sylvester Onyia, Dede Maxwell and Evans Nwankwo, the groups said by the Supreme Court’s held that the bail granted Kanu should be restored by virtue of section 287(4) of the Ngerian Constitution.

They said: “The decisions of the Supreme Court shall be enforced in any part of the part of the federation by all authorities and persons, and by courts with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Supreme Court.”

Insisting on Kanu’s innocence, the groups expressed surprise that despite Kanu’s rendition from Kenya to Nigeria the court orders in his favour have not been complied with by the authorities.

The groups said: “We are aware of Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria despite the fact he did not commit any offence.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

