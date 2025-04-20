Igbo Diaspora Doctors Build Mega Hospital In Anambra

Share

Saturday, April 19, 2025, was a remarkable day in Anambra State as a team of twelve highly trained specialists and consultants who are currently practicing medicine at top institutions around the world came together to break ground for the construction of a tertiary hospital that will deliver world-class, innovative healthcare.

The hospital, which will encompass all branches of medicine, is being constructed by GUMEC Nigeria Limited at Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which drew dignitaries from across the country, was witnessed by Governor Charles Soludo, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike; the traditional ruler of Ojoto, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu; Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Chidubem Iweka; Chairman of the Louis Carter Group, Louis Onwugbenu; Executive Director of the South East Development Commission, Silvester Okonkwo; medical professionals, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, the President of the United Doctors, Ndubueze Fidelis Okonkwo, emphasized that access to quality and affordable healthcare should not be a privilege of the rich and powerful.

“All men are created equal and deserve access to the best healthcare possible. We plan to lead global partners to achieve this goal in Africa,” he said.

“We aim to deliver and advocate for innovative wellness solutions that improve the lives of individuals and communities. Our hospital will also serve as a resource center to train others in evidence-based medical care.

“Currently, people with means often travel abroad for treatment. We are committed to reversing this trend and ending medical tourism. Nigerians must know that they possess the intelligence and expertise required to deliver world-class healthcare.

“Nigeria lacks, in some areas, the necessary equipment and infrastructure to train brilliant local providers and develop sophisticated medical skills. But Nigerian doctors in the diaspora consistently prove their capability, serving at the highest levels in hospitals and medical schools around the world.

“There are 26,000 Black physicians in the United States, and 77% of them are Nigerians. Ironically, many Nigerians who travel abroad for treatment often discover that their attending or lead doctors are also Nigerians.

“We plan to introduce advanced transplantation medicine, particularly kidney and pancreas transplants, while expanding services over time. Our cancer treatment center is also set to open soon. We are guided by values such as compassion, dignity, stewardship, and excellence, keeping the patient at the center of our mission.”

Okonkwo also called for partnerships to ensure the timely completion of the project and expressed gratitude to Louis Onwugbenu, Chairman of the Louis Carter Group, who he said embraced the vision and invested both financially and emotionally in the project.

Speaking at the event, Onwugbenu disclosed that he has already invested about two billion naira in the project.

He said he aligned with the vision of the diaspora physicians because of the life-saving services the hospital promises to provide.

He recounted how, during a severe COVID-19 illness that required evacuation abroad, he made a vow to God that if he survived, he would devote his resources to providing healthcare for the less privileged.

Also speaking, Ifeanyichukwu Godson Ume, Chairman of GUMEC Nigeria Ltd., the contractor handling the project, stated that the hospital will include all departments of medicine and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

HRH Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, the traditional ruler of Ojoto, praised the twelve diaspora doctors for their initiative, noting that the hospital would help reduce medical tourism and improve healthcare access for the people.

