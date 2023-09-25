Igbo Day: Ohanaeze moves to end insecurity in S’East

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said it will use a non-kinetic approach to resolve the security challenges facing the South East during the Igbo Day celebration on September 29.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu over the weekend, President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the group would appeal to people causing bloodshed in the region to embrace peace.

Iwuanyanwu, who described the killings and bloodshed in the South East as “strange”, said as a father: “I am tired of the death of my children and they have given me the responsibility to lead them.”

The elder statesman partly blamed unemployment and hunger in the country for the development.

He said: “Each time I hear anybody killed, I feel sad because most of them are doing what they are doing because of hunger and unemployment. “I am not saying that hunger and unemployment will make one a criminal but not everyone has the capacity to endure hunger.”

Iwuanyanwu added: “Whatever sacrifice is needed to bring the non-kinetic approach to bring an end to bloodshed and killing in Igbo land, I will do it. “I am going to reach these people by any means to beg them or even give my life if they want it; I will surrender it to ensure peace reigns in the region.” He said he would send a delegation to Finland and other places to beg those behind the bloodshed in the area.

He added they would resolve the political crisis among the political leaders in the zone by reconciling them to move the region forward. The businessman appealed to the Federal Government to back South East governors with funds to tackle the security challenges. “The issue of sharing rice as palliative does not have any meaning to any Igbo man but what you can do for him is to give him the opportunity to make a living for himself,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu said Prince Arthur Eze would inaugurate the Council of Igbo Business Leaders to be headed by Chief Sam Ohuabunwa. He said: “The Business Council will work with foreign partners to rebuild infrastructure. They will build rail for transport, they will invest in coal, limestone industries and cement production, among others. “We will invest heavily in agriculture. We will revamp all ailing industries to create jobs which will stem insecurity.”

To complement the Business Council, will also be the Committees on Education to be headed by Prof Chinedu Nebo, former Minister of Power; and that of Youths, Labour and Skill Acquisition to be headed by Dr. Chris Ngige.