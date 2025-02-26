‘Igbo Coup’ Lie Finally Exposed

Share

Every lie has an expiry date. It may persist for as long as the environment and circumstances that give it life subsists but dying it must.

Does it even need IBB to tell Nigerians that there was nothing like Igbo coup’ in 1966? Unofficial records have had it in abundance, but it is good that it is IBB that has given it a seal of authenticity. Nigeria has been a fertile ground for lies against the Igbo one of which is ‘Igbo coup’ lie, sustained since January 16, 1966.

Nigeria itself is a huge lie and it has been sustained on nebulous and tenuous thread of lies from 1830 to date. What is it about Nigeria that is not a lie? The name was coined by British commercial buccaneers and soldiers of fortune and mistresses serving them.

It is presumed to be a country governed by law but everything about its constitutional framework takes root from the various fraudulent treaties of friendship and protection various British consuls and in particular Sir George Taubman Goldie forced upon ethnic nationalities by rules of conquests.

Is it not the same rules of conquest that gave birth to the present constitutional framework that took life on 15th January, 1966 vide Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Suspension and Modification) Decree, 1966 and bolstered by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Supremacy and Enforcement of Powers) Decree, 1970 on the basis of which various military governments ruled and while retreating imposed the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

No people ruled under absolutist constitution and laws deceive themselves as being free people. In forming Nigeria, Britain sowed lies and disunity as it forced over 250 ethnic groups into a barrack but kept them apart in sabongari, tudunwada and in government reserved areas and in forming the geographic space made sure that there is no nationhood peopled by nationals that share common citizenship for each person is identified by his tribe, region and religion.

At the end, the empty barrel called Nigeria becomes a people struggling against each other for survival. And so it was that in 1914 when Nigeria was proclaimed a country the Igbo from the forest region of southeastern and riverine Niger delta started migrating to northern towns and cities for colonial work, trade and artisan jobs.

But the politicians were unease because a people not subject to rules of conquest and have libertarian values and ideals and of Christian faith and traditional religion which dilute the socio-economic and political culture of feudalism, autocracy and religious bigotry were forced upon them by colonialism.

And so it happened that as late as 1945 at the tin mining town of Northern Nigeria there was a violent riot against the Igbo in which many lives were lost.

Then two years after in 1947, at the inauguration of Nigerian Central Legislature where the leaders of Northern, Western and Eastern Regions were meeting for the first time, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, a Bauchi tribal son of mixed parentage of Fulani woman and Bauchi man seized the moment to attack the southern peoples (especially the Igbo) migrants into the North and called them “invaders” who were not welcomed into his North. This attack by Tafawa Balewa was further highlighted by Ahmadu Bello warning that Nigerian unity and nationhood was not acceptable to the North.

And the same way the Igbo has been butt of all kinds of stratagems to hold them down but the more were they are targeted and attacked the more they triumph…

By 1951 when the regions were concretized as the centres of socioeconomic and political development and the political leaders especially of the North led by Sir Ahmadu Bello proclaimed that the North was for Northerners.

In 1964, the Northern Nigeria government tabled a motion in their House of Assembly on how to contain the Igbo residents in the North and check their socio-economic development and as result of this policy measures, the Igbo were targeted and officially declared by Ahmadu Bello, premier of Northern region “enemy of the north” who were hell-bent to dominate others. And so the ground was tilled and watered and made ready to flourish with Igbo phobia and hatred.

By 1966 when the January 15, 166 happened with majority of the military officers being Igbo, the bogey of Igbo domination of Nigeria was proclaimed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) holding tenuously on the mischievous comment by Brigadier Ogundipe that the January 15, 1966 coup was an ‘Igbo Coup’.

This BBC interview comment with Brigadier Ogundipe was seized upon by British diplomatic community in Nigeria and British workers especially in the newly created university at Zaria to turn this ‘Igbo Coup’ propaganda into a clarion call to fight Ironsi and to hold him in suspicion and mistrust.

And it so happened that Ironsi was not perceptive enough to understand that the Hausa/Fulani were uncomfortable with any political arrangement in which they were not in control and when the Unification Decree was rolled out it broke the camel’s back and spontaneous rioting against the Igbo broke out in Northern towns and cities in May 1966 and these culminated in the July 29, 1966 countercoup with more outrageous pogroms against the Igbo in Northern towns, cities and parts of Western Region.

All postfacto rationalizations have been made to justify the 1966 troubles especially the pogroms against Igbo communities in the North but the more it is explained by official federal government officials and Northern irredentists the more the logic became illogical that an entire ethnic group or part of it sat down and planed to overthrow a government and institute its own in replacement.

Every effort made by the Igbo to avoid war was stultified by General Gown’s Federal Government egged on by British Government and its diplomatic arsenal in Lagos for Britain seized the moment to finish its tardily organised independence transition which it called “British unfinished business in Nigeria” and that “unfinished business” was to strengthen its neocolonial framework over Nigeria.

To Britain, the 1966 troubles and the Biafra War was an excellent means to solve the ‘Igbo Question’ in Nigeria and General Gown was an excellent tool used by Britain and its neocolonial agents to cage the Igbo but the Igbo is by its essential nature cannot be caged and indestructible for just as the Jews have defied the various conquests by world power (Assyria, Babylon, Persia, Roman, Ottoman Empires, European Anti-Semitism) and triumphed over those adversities, the Igbo has defied Britain and Nigeria to triumph over the Igbophobia, hatred and destruction that Britain and General Gown and his cult of mediocrities imposed on Nigeria since August 2, 1966.

The Igbo phobia and bogey of domination are traceable to the essential Igbo nature of competition and industry which is anathemic to some ethnic nationalities in Nigeria and no amount of conspiracy can destroy the Igbo just as the Hitlerite and European anti-Semitism failed and pushed the Jews to America and Western Europe where they utilized their innate talents to help create atomic bomb that defeated Germany, Japan and their Axis Powers.

Which propaganda and lies were not minted and against the Jews in Germany, Austria, Poland to a point where Hitler accepted the beer-parlous talk that the Jews have created a world-wide organization known as the Protocol of the Elders of Zion whose Mission was to conquer and colonise the world and this is a race that had been conquered, driven out and scattered all over the world since 70AD, and which people have had no state or government of their own for over 1000 years yet they were accused of waiting to conquer and colonise the world.

And the same way the Igbo has been butt of all kinds of stratagems to hold them down but the more were they are targeted and attacked the more they triumph and flourish to the consternation of their adversaries and friends. Can ‘Igbo coup’ lie be buried?

