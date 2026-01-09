Igbo Community In Abuja Mobilises Members For Voter Registration

The Igbo Community Association (ICA FCT) has commenced the mobilization of all eligible Igbo residents in the Federal Capital Territory to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to the 2006 National Population Census, the Igbo population in the FCT stands at approximately 1.2 million, representing about 18 per cent of the territory’s total population.

This significant demographic strength presents an opportunity for the Igbo community to shape the political landscape of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reopened its voters registration exercise, and the ICA FCT is urging all Igbo citizens to seize this opportunity to exercise their constitutional right.

In a statement, Engr Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, President General of ICA FCT, emphasized the importance of voter registration, saying, “In today’s democratic Nigeria, it’s the ballot, not the bullet, that matters.