Igbo Community Association Abuja Lauds Ohanaeze Over Igbo Day

The Igbo Community Association (ICA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the successful celebration of the 2025 Igbo Day.

The association also lamented the 1966 pogrom, which led to the massacre of thousands of Igbo men and women, vowing that such tragedy must never happen again.

In a statement signed by the President-General of the ICA, Engr. Ikenna-Ellis Ezenekwe, the group described the theme of this year’s celebration, “Leave No One Behind,” as timely and inspiring, urging every Igbo person to embrace unity and inclusiveness.

“We, the Igbo Community Association Abuja, wish to felicitate with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the successful celebration of the 2025 World Igbo Day, which was hosted by Anambra State.

The theme of 2025 celebration is indeed a welcome development and a wake-up call to our brothers and sisters that we should not leave anyone behind,” the statement read.

Ezenekwe decried the September 29, 1966 pogrom that claimed the lives of thousands of Igbos in northern Nigeria, regretting that successive administrations have done little to heal the wounds of the past.

“Since September 29, 1966, when the Igbos witnessed the pogrom in far northern Nigeria, no government of this country has made efforts to heal those wounds. Rather, the killings have continued in different forms and manners,” he lamented.

He, however, expressed hope in the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Senator John Azuka Mbata, praising his efforts in repositioning the organization.

“We find solace in the position of the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Senator John Azuka Mbata, who has been able to steer the ship of the body to this enviable height,” he added.

Ezenekwe also called for greater collaboration among various Igbo groups to push for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“While we remember our lost heroes, we urge other Igbo organizations to work in synergy for the collective interest of Ndigbo, including securing the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.