Igbo Bizman Hails Tinubu’s Transformation Agenda

A business mogul, Chief Linus Obi, yesterday paid glowing tributes to President Bola Tinubu, who he described as “a man of integrity and principles.”

Obi in a statement in Lagos expressed satisfaction with the level of transformation taking place in the country.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu deserves commendation for promoting good governance, strengthening Nigeria’s economy, improving fiscal capacity and enhancing citizens’ quality of life.”

The Igbo entrepreneur commended Tinubu for his investment in infrastructure, security, education and health.

“Even the blind can see the impressive achievements of President Bola Tinubu.” In the statement titled ‘73 cheers to a pragmatic and purposeful leader’, Obi applauded Tinubu for creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

“President Bola Tinubu is working in the best interests of the country.” He lauded the President for raising the bar of governance in Nigeria to enviable height, providing important political guidance on the development of the country and working selflessly for the prosperity of the country.

