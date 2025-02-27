Igbo American Military Veterans Petition Tinubu, Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Share

The American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) have petitioned President Bola Tinubu, calling for the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group, in its petition dated February 26, 2025, and signed by Chief. Sylvester Onyia and Dr Godson Obiagwu, President and Secretary respectively, said there was no justification for the continued detention of the freedom fighter.

The veterans argued that Kanu’s detention has become a political persecution which the President can use his office to address.

The letter read in part “ By the plain interpretation of this judicial pronouncement, the further detention of Mr. Kanu after the issuance of this judgment has become arbitrary because the Government of Nigeria has a binding obligation to free him by virtue of the provisions of Section 287(3) of the Nigerian Constitution which states that: “The decisions of the Federal High Court, a High Court and of all other courts established by this Constitution shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by other courts of law with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Federal High Court, a High Court and those other courts, respectively.”

To be sure, the Government of Nigeria does not need any further judicial process or Court order to implement this decision of the Federal High Court”.

According to the group, “ In December 2023, the Supreme Court of Nigeria (despite its remission of Mr. Kanu’s case to Nigeria’s Federal High Court for trial) decided against his initial detention, stating, inter alia, that: “The respondent (Mr. Kanu) was on bail and therefore in custody of the law when his home was illegally invaded by heavily armed military officers of the appellant (Federal Republic of Nigeria) causing him to flee from his home and the country to secure his life. In the face of such an attack, it was responsible for him to flee to secure his life and physical well-being. That is what any normal and reasonable human being would do in that circumstance to preserve his life and physical well-being. It is glaring that the consequences of that attack were intended or foreseeable. This is not arguable.

“ The appellant’s officials knew that their invasion of the respondent’s home caused him to run away to secure his life and physical well-being. Yet, during proceedings in the pending criminal case against him, they applied that his bail be revoked, that a warrant for his arrest be issued and his sureties forfeit their respective bail bond and that his trial in his absence be ordered because he had jumped bail and is not in court to stand his trial.

” But they knew that their illegal actions made it impossible for the respondent to be in court for his trial. In a situation such as this one, where the prosecution has taken extrajudicial actions against the defendant in a pending criminal case brought by it and made it impossible for the defendant who is on bail to be in court for his or her trial, it is wrong to treat such a defendant as having jumped bail in the sense that he is running from prosecution or running to avoid prosecution in the pending criminal case in respect of which he was granted bail.

“ The respondent did not intentionally and knowingly fail to appear in court. It was, therefore, wrong and malicious for the appellant that had caused the respondent to flee from his home and country to secure his life and that had therefore caused his unavoidable absence from court, to inform and thereby deceive the trial court that the respondent had jumped bail.

” On the basis of this deception, the appellant applied to the trial court for an order revoking the respondent’s bail, forfeiting the amount securing the bail bond of his sureties and an order issuing a bench warrant for his arrest.

“It is glaring from the record of the proceedings in the trial court that it granted the said orders prayed for by the appellant with knowledge of the fact that the respondent’s absence from court was caused by the invasion of his home by army officers of the appellant.

