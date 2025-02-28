Igbo-American Military Veterans Petition Tinubu, Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Share

The American Military Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) have petitioned President Bola Tinubu, calling for the immediate release of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group, in its petition dated February 26 and signed by Chief. Sylvester Onyia and Dr. Godson Obiagwu, President and Secretary respectively, said there was no justification for the continued detention of the freedom fighter.

The veterans argued Kanu’s detention has become a political persecution which the President can use his office to address. The letter read in part:

“By the plain interpretation of this judicial pronouncement, the further detention of Mr. Kanu after the issuance of this judgment has become arbitrary because the Government of Nigeria has a binding obligation to free him by virtue of the provisions of Section 287(3) of the Nigerian Constitution which states that.

