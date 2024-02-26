New Telegraph

February 26, 2024
Igbinedion varsity matriculates 1,500 freshers

The Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has matriculated more than 1,500 students admitted for its 2023/2024 academic session. Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, in a speech, called on the new intakes to abide by the rules and regulations governing the university.

Active participation in the life of the campus, the vice-chancellor said, is a critical part of education at the institution He said: “Whether you join an existing group or start your own, there will be opportunities to make strong friendship, to work effectively with others as part of a team, to develop leadership skills and to advance a cause that is meaningful to you.

“As you prepare to start your voyage of discovery, you will have important choices to make, especially on how to spend your time wisely while here.”

