Igbinedion, NAPTIP Laud NDLEA’s Anti-Drug Campaign In Edo

The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and the Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Barrister Sam Offiah, have commended the Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its sustained efforts in curbing drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

Igbinedion gave the commendation when the Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Mitchell Ofoyeju, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin City.

Describing the NDLEA’s work as “vital, important, and life-saving,” Igbinedion praised the agency’s role in eliminating illicit drugs that threaten the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Earlier, Commander Ofoyeju said the visit was part of efforts to garner support for anti-drug abuse initiatives, noting the importance of partnerships with influential community leaders and elders.

He described Chief Igbinedion as “a champion in the fight against drug trafficking, drug abuse, and other related societal vices,” adding that the NDLEA is implementing a comprehensive strategy that tackles both drug supply control and demand reduction.

“One of the mandates given to me by the Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), is to build a united front by bringing stakeholders under one canopy to confront the drug menace in Edo State,” Ofoyeju said. “In recognition of your towering influence and strategic role as a champion of peace and safety, we are here to solicit your fatherly support.”

As part of his advocacy visits, Ofoyeju also visited the Benin Zonal Command of NAPTIP, where he emphasized the intersection between drug trafficking and human trafficking during a meeting with Zonal Commander, Barrister Sam Offiah.

“Understanding the nexus between these two critical issues is essential for strengthening our collective response,” Ofoyeju said. “Victims of drug trafficking are often exploited by traffickers, and we must adopt preventive strategies through collaboration.”

He stressed that a strong synergy between NDLEA and NAPTIP would bolster the fight against drug trafficking and abuse across Edo State.

In his remarks, Barrister Offiah welcomed the NDLEA team and highlighted NAPTIP’s core functions, which include enforcing anti-trafficking laws, coordinating investigations and prosecutions, providing victim support, and raising public awareness.

Both agencies expressed readiness to deepen their collaboration in the shared goal of combating illicit trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable populations in the state.