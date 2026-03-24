Igbinedion Education Centre Saga: Heightened Concerns For Bully In Schools

Govt: Incident unacceptable, a wake-up call to parents, teachers

Police: Suspects arrested to be charged to ‘Family Court’

Incident has brought our family immense pain, reflection –Suspect’s family

BULLYING In the last few days, Igbinedion Education Centre, a private school in Benin City, has been in the news, especially in social medial, this time for a bad reason and unpalatable development that has continued to generate widespread concerns and condemnation by parents and other stakeholders

The horrifying video of a student being bullied by other fellow students last week at Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, a private school in Edo State, has continued to raise widespread concerns and questions among parents and other stakeholders. The video did not only raise concerns on safety of children in boarding house both in private and public schools, but also questioning the level of moral decadence, loss of family and societal values, and absence of moral upbringing among the younger ones, as well as lack of proper supervision and monitoring on the part of school authorities.

Since it became viral on Friday, March 6, 2026, the video, where some students identified as Choice Asoro and Dino Uyi, has caused outrage on social media platforms. Reacting to the incident, some observers believed and described the act as a cult initiation process, and a height of bullying as they were seen beating or trying to initiate the junior student, who was seen lying on the floor helpless in an empty classroom.

In the video, Uyi was first seen using his belt to flog their victim (boy) victim, whom the police investigating the matter preferred to hide his identity for security reasons.

Also, in the video, a voice could be heard in the background pleading that the beating should stop, but he continued and even tried to stamp his foot on the head of the student lying on the ground who tried to shield himself with his hands. While the voice was still pleading, Choice Asoro took over the beating, kicking and stepping on the ribs of the student still on the floor while the voice kept pleading.

The Centre

Founded in 1991, Igbinedion Education Centre, was established by Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, an entrepreneur, a businessman extraordinaire and philanthropist, whose projects and areas of interventions include media, education and health, among others. Since its establishment, Igbinedion Education Centre has produced several thousands of products that passed through its beautiful landscape, vast land mass with beautiful esthetics, and many with gory stories, tales and experience of alleged woes, abuse, drug addiction and bullying. Speaking on the incident, a reliable source told New Telegraph that there are lots of unoccupied or unused spaces in the vast school compound where any unsavoury thing could happen without the detection or awareness of the school authorities. The source maintained that some of the buildings in the school are not being put to use and could serve as a breeding ground for cultism, abuse and other unhealthy activities by students. “As I speak to you there are a lot of spaces, unoccupied buildings in the school compound that are unused. Those places could become a breeding ground for cultism and other social vices in the school, if the authority does not take caution,” the source added.

Govt’s reaction

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, the Edo State Government has ordered the arrest and prosecution of students involved in the bullying and beating of the boy. The state Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, during an interview on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, stated that the government took immediate action after seeing the viral video.

He said the incident had raised serious concerns among parents and well-meaning Nigerians about discipline in schools and the poor conduct of students. “It is quite disturbing. When we heard the news and saw the clips of the video, we were wondering what could have warranted such behaviour,” he said. The Commissioner, however, described the act as unacceptable and stressed that there could be no justification for students bullying their peers, saying: “There will be no justification for that kind of treatment.

It is very unacceptable.” According to him, the state government moved swiftly by expelling the students involved in the bullying, while also directing the police to ensure that those responsible were arrested and prosecuted. “We took action almost immediately that led to the expulsion of the students involved. But, it is not just about expulsion; we also directed the police to make sure that the students are properly arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Afegbua said.

The commissioner, who disclosed that he had also contacted the state Commissioner of Police (CP) to ensure that necessary steps were being taken in the investigation, stated: “I have placed a call to the Commissioner of Police this morning to be sure they are taking steps. He told me he is expecting the parents to bring the students involved, and after investigations, they will be charged in court.” Afegbua described the incident as a wake-up call to parents and teachers, even as he stressed the need for stronger supervision and discipline in schools to prevent similar occurrences.

Management

Also, the management of Igbinedion Education Centre in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, said the students involved had already been expelled from the school. While reiterating that the school does not tolerate violence of any kind, stated: “We are aware of a video currently circulating online showing a serious incident of bullying and physical assault involving students at the school.”

It added: “The behaviour shown in the video is deeply disturbing and stands in direct violation of the values and standards we uphold. The school maintains a strict zerotolerance policy toward bullying, cultism, intimidation, harassment, and any form of violence.

“Following an immediate investigation, the students responsible have been expelled from the school with immediate effect. Such conduct will never be tolerated within our school community. “Our priority remains the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student.

We are providing support to those affected and are working closely with their families to ensure the matter is addressed with the seriousness it deserves. “The incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities and knowing that the students are minors; the school is cooperating fully. We thank all our parents and guardians for their co-operation and standing with the school.”

Public reactions

A human rights activist, Kola Edokpayi, in his reaction, however, expressed displeasure over the incident, saying “a student brutally assaulting a fellow student is inhumanity to man.”

The school authority, he fumed, should sanction the culprit drastically to serve as a deterrent to other students who may want to follow suit. Also, another human rights activist, Rev Olu Martins, said what transpired looked more like a cult initiation ritual, than bully, stating further that having worked with anti-cult groups for many years, he could easily identify a process of cult initiation.

Speaking on his verified Facebook page, Martins noted: “I have worked with anti-cult groups enough to know when an initiation ceremony is being conducted. What I saw on that video looks like the boy was being blended or initiated by others. I don’t think that was a mere bully.”

Suspect’s family tenders apologies

However, the family of Choice Asoro, one of the students identified in the viral video has issued a public apology to the assaulted boy, his family and the school management over the incident. In an apology letter dated March 15, 2026 and signed by Tim Asoro on behalf of the Asoro family, the family said the past few days have been extremely difficult following the circulation of the video online.

According to the letter, the family said they had been confronted with the painful reality of the footage showing students of Igbinedion Education Centre with their son among those identified. “Watching the video has been one of the most distressing and heartbreaking experiences of our lives as parents. We have watched it with shock, sadness, and profound embarrassment.

As a family, we are deeply ashamed that our child was involved in conduct that has caused pain and distress to another young student,” the letter stated. The family also offered an unreserved apology to the assaulted student and his family, expressing deep regret over the incident. “To the student who was affected, we want to say from the depths of our hearts that we are truly sorry.

No child deserves to be treated in such a manner, and as parents we cannot begin to imagine how frightening and hurtful that moment must have been for him. Our hearts go out to him and to his family. We offer our most sincere apology to them,” the family added. The family further noted that while they were relieved by medical reports indicating that the assaulted boy was physically fine, the seriousness of the incident remains unquestionable.

“We are relieved to understand, from the available medical reports, that the young boy is physically fine. While this brings some comfort to us as parents, it does not in any way diminish the seriousness of what occurred or the emotional distress that the incident may have caused,” the letter stressed. They also apologised to the management, teachers, parents and students of Igbinedion Education Centre, acknowledging the reputation of the institution and the negative attention the incident has generated.

It added: “We also extend our apology to the management, teachers, parents, and students of Igbinedion Education Centre. The school is a respected institution that has contributed immensely to education and character building in our society, and it deeply saddens us that our son’s actions have brought distress and negative attention to the school community.”

The family, which admitted that the situation had caused them immense pain and reflection as parents, said: “This incident has brought our family immense pain and reflection. As parents, we have spent many sleepless hours asking ourselves difficult questions and confronting the reality that our son made a serious mistake that has hurt another child and disappointed many people.”

Mental health experts

Following the incident, mental health experts have cautioned the people on shaming children on social media. Drawing a caution on the danger of shaming children on social media, a mental health expert, Gloria Bakare warned Nigerians against public shaming of minors on social media, adding that it is not a solution to the problem, but an addition of salt into an injury.

Bakare said though she is not in support of any act of bullying, but she feels that there are proper ways the bully and the bullied could be handled without creating more problems for them in the future. She said: “I have heard many people sharing their views about what transpired at Igbinedion Educational Centre, Benin. Here is my professional opinion; as a Mental Health Counselor and Advocate, I want to address the incident involving students of Igbinedion Educational Centre that is currently trending on social media.

“First, let me state clearly: bullying is wrong and unacceptable in any school environment. Every child deserves to feel safe, respected, and protected in school. “The student who was bullied deserves support, protection, and proper psychological care to help him heal from the trauma of that experience. “However, we must also remember that all the individuals involved are minors.

While the act of bullying must be condemned and properly addressed by the school and the parents involved, public shaming of children on social media is not the solution. “Turning the incident into online humiliation can create another layer of psychological harm and may damage the future of these young boys permanently. “What is needed now is responsibility, correction and rehabilitation.

The victim should receive emotional and psychological support, the students involved in the bullying should face appropriate disciplinary measures and counseling; the school also must strengthen its anti-bullying policies and student guidance systems.

“As a society, we must be careful not to replace one form of bullying with another through social media mob justice, this situation should serve as a wakeup call for schools, parents, and the community to invest more in mental health education, empathy, and anti-bullying awareness among our children.” The mental health counselor further called on Nigerians to join hands, correct the wrong, support the victim, guide the offenders, and protect the future of every child involved.

Suspects arrested by police

With the outcry and hoax generated by the incident, and in a twist of event, the Edo State Police Command on Saturday, said it has arrested suspects (students) of the Igbinedion Education Centre bully. The command Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, in a statement she made available to journalists in Benin-City said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was in retaliation of an earlier insult by two underage girls to the mother of one of the boys involved in the bully saga.

She said the suspects arrested would be charged to “Family Court” in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection. She said: “The Edo State Police Command wishes to update the general public on the viral bullying incident which has generated widespread concern and public reactions across the state.

“Following a thorough and painstaking investigation, the Command confirms that all individuals directly connected to the incident have been identified, while those implicated have been apprehended and are being charged to the Family Court in accordance with extant laws guiding juvenile justice and child protection. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident originated on Thursday 5/03/2026 when two female students, names withheld, both aged 14, had a disagreement with a fellow student.

During the altercation, the said student reportedly uttered offensive words directed at their late father, specifically saying: “Ogun kill your papa.” “Angered by the remarks, the girls allegedly attacked the student after school hours. In the course of the assault, a parent, who had come to pick up her son, intervened but the two girls, still enraged, turned on the woman, physically confronting her and dragging her clothes.

The school management subsequently intervened and expelled the girls for engaging in violent conduct. “On the following day being Friday 06/03/2026, a retaliatory incident occurred. The male student, whose mother was earlier assaulted, attacked the victim in the viral video in what has been identified as a revenge assault, which was recorded and posted by one of the students. The victim being the brother of the girls that assaulted his mother.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate deployment and intensification of the Operation Safe Schools Initiative across secondary schools in Edo State, with a mandate to identify the gap in supervision and leverage lessons learnt in this matter to prevent a recurrence. “Additionally, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has been strategically mobilised to engage students and school administrators through advocacy, sensitisation, and reorientation programmes.”

She further added: “The Command, therefore, urges parents, guardians, and school authorities to take greater responsibility in the moral upbringing and supervision of their children and wards. Students are equally advised to shun violence and report grievances through appropriate channels.

“While appealing to members of the public to remain calm, the Command assures the people that proactive steps are being taken to ensure that justice is not only served, but that measures are also emplaced to prevent a reoccurrence. “The Edo State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order and safeguarding all residents, especially children.”