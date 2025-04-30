Igbinedion Dismisses PDP Defections

Share

Erstwhile Edo State Governor Lucky Igbinedion says he not surprise by the defection of some top politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress( APC).

Speaking to journalist in Benin after leading PDP leaders to pay a condolence visit to former Senate Chief Whip Rowland Owie following the death of wife, he said the defections were is characteristic of the average Nigerian politician.

He predicted that the defectors would to the party to another party that would hold sway in the near future.

Igbinedion said: “I don’t worry so much (about the defections) because I know Nigerian politicians, they swing from one side to the other. “If anything happens tomorrow, those people that defected, you will see them coming back to the PDP.

“There was a time when the PDP had the highest number of governors in this country and we saw the PDP both in the South and in the North and now it is the APC’s turn, they will be deflated sooner or later and whether it is going to be PDP or a new party, only God knows.”

