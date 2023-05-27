Igbajo Kingship Tussle: Concerned Citizens Call For Adeleke’s Intervention

The Igbajo Concerned Youth Development Group (ICYDG) has called for urgent intervention of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state to the current Kingship tussle in the ancient Igbajo community in Osun State.

The Youths who expressed worry over continuous protests of some ruling houses and residents of the community said the issues of kingship in the community if care is not taken, may throw the peaceful town to something else while urging the governor to act fast on the issue.

In a press statement issued and obtained by our correspondent jointly signed by the President and Secretary of the group, Comrade Mathew Olaolu Ajibola and Comrade John Bolaji, urged Mr Governor to check the process that produced Prince Adegboyega Famodun as the king and release white paper to that effect so that some ruling houses will know where they belong to.

According to the Igbajo Concerned Youth Development Group, Lagos State branch, some ruling houses insisted that the incumbent monarch was imposed by the immediate past administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and that Famodun’s by his continuous parade as Owa of Igbajo land is negatively affecting the peace and progress of the town currently.

Recalled that some women, youths and ruling houses of the community staged a peaceful protest on Monday in Osogbo, the capital of Osun.

During the protests with placards of different inscriptions, they called on Osun Government to come to their aid and stop Prince Famodun from parading himself as the king of the community henceforth.

“The entire processes that produced Prince Adegboyega Famodun was fraudulent and illegal, thereby the entire Omo Owas and the people of Igbajo outrightly reject him as our Oba.

“Prince Famodun is not above the law, let the police do their job by instituting criminal charges against him as he has violated the law that rules him off as Owa of Igbajo.

“Famodun should be called to order with immediate effect, what he did during their tenure in Government on Monday 21st of November, 2022 when we were all in the State High Court waiting for the judge was unconstitutional while unfortunately, the judge was absent and instead of him to wait for the court clerk to communicate another court date with us.

“Famodun hurriedly went ahead with his people and used dubious means to install himself as the new Owa of Igbajo because they were having just 5 days to vacate the office, then deployed armed security men and political thugs all over the town in order for this evil act to be accomplished and perpetrated”

“We are pleading to our able and God-fearing Governor to please ignore any pressure either within or outside Osun state lobbying him to legalise Famodun’s illegality, disrespect to the tradition and rule of law.

We admonish the IMOLE of Osun, the Executive Governor to please ensure that the long-awaited white paper upholds the principle of equity, justice and fairness that will bring total peace and unity back to our community, the statement added.