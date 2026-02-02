Igbajo Achievers Lion Club Urges Nigerians To Give Back To Society

Well-meaning Nigerians have been urged to give back to the society as generosity remains a divine responsibility and a source of joy to both the giver and the receiver.

The Igbajo Achievers Lions Club made the call yesterday during the club’s January mega humanitarian activity, where food items were donated to the Lord’s Heritage Orphanage Home in Ede, Osun State.

Speaking at the event, the club President, Lion Yinka Diamond Ishola, described Lions International as a global service organisation founded on compassion, selfless service and commitment to humanity, stressing that every Lions Club activity is aimed at supporting the less privileged and vulnerable members of society.

According to him, every intervention carried out by the Lions Club is guided by the core values of service to humanity, stressing that giving back to society remains a moral and divine obligation.