Igariwey Completes Two More Roads In Afikpo, Edda

A member representing Afikpo North/Edda federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has completed two more road projects he is constructing in the constituency.

The roads are the government secondary school, Owutu Road, and Eke market-Ozonku Mgbom Akanu Ibiam Secondary School road.

Igariwey said the two completed roads will make life easier for the people of the constituency.

He disclosed that in the coming days/weeks, other road projects in the constituency which are at their advanced stages will be delivered to the people.

“It gives me tremendous joy that this week, two out of several ongoing road projects in Afikpo and Edda got completed, and ready for use.

“One is the rigid concrete pavement of the internal roads crisscrossing Government Secondary School Owutu Edda.

“Talking about that great school Government Secondary School Owutu Edda, in the coming days, work will commence on the construction of an ultra-modern Lawn Tennis court, and a basketball court.

“The second road delivered within the week is the rigid concrete pavement of Eke market- Ozonku- Eke- Mgbom Akanu Ibiam Secondary School road.

Those who know the history of these two roads will understand the choice of rigid concrete pavement- heavy clay deposits that would render bitumen completely unsuitable!

I’m sure that the two roads will go a long way in making life a lot easier for our people.

“As for the Lawn Tennis and Basketball courts in GSSOE, the aim is to encourage sports, the same justification for the mini sports complex I caused to be constructed opposite Government Secondary School Afikpo.

“In the coming days and weeks, it is hoped that other road projects in our Constituency that are at several stages of completion will be delivered for the use of our people”, he stated.