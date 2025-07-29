Igali Exonerates Azikel Group From Allegations Of Unfair Treatment

Robert Igali, Project Coordinator of the Azikel Group Aviation Training Programme, has cleared the company of allegations of unfair treatment, insisting the initiative was a genuine philanthropic effort aimed at supporting Bayelsa youths pursuing careers in aviation.

The training programme, billed to take place in the United States, was established by the Azikel Group to support young Bayelsans aspiring to become helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft pilots as well as aircraft maintenance engineers.

Reacting on Tuesday to an online report accusing the group of misconduct, Igali emphasized that the Azikel Aviation Training Programme had no political or financial motives, describing it as purely charitable.

This response follows a 49-page petition submitted to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly by some individuals alleging wrongdoing. Igali, however, maintained that the programme’s sole aim was to offer young Bayelsans world-class aviation training and ensure they return to contribute to national development.

He commended the President of Azikel Group, Dr. Eruani Azibapu Godbless, for initiating the programme.

“Applications were collected free of charge. All applicants were screened based on science degrees and age criteria between 25 and 35 years old. Successful candidates had to pass a computer-based test using materials provided by the company,” Igali explained.

He added that shortlisted candidates began their training at the Azikel Aviation Hangar, where they were mentored, vetted for character, and supervised. A supervisor’s recommendation was required for further training abroad. During this phase, each trainee received a monthly stipend of ₦205,200.

According to Igali, two candidates were selected after passing the CBT conducted on February 28, 2024. They began training in March 2024, shadowing in-house engineers and pilots.

However, after 16 months, the candidates failed to meet the required standards and voluntarily resigned from the programme in June 2025. Igali clarified that they had received full monthly stipends throughout the training period.

He further explained that Azikel Aviation does not operate commercial flights, countering claims that the candidates were generating income for the company.

“Rather than showing patience, the candidates became agitated, insisting on traveling to the U.S. They were advised to focus on their in-house training, as a supervisor’s recommendation was essential for proceeding abroad,” he said.

On March 26, 2025, the company began admission procedures with OSM Aviation Academy in the United States and kept the candidates informed and involved. However, Azikel received a security report alleging the candidates were planning to abscond upon arrival in the U.S.

“The report indicated they had started selling their belongings in Nigeria and had no intention of returning after securing visas. This raised serious concerns,” Igali said.

A detailed investigation confirmed the claims, and upon realizing they were under scrutiny, the candidates reportedly launched a social media smear campaign against the company. This led to their resignation in June 2025.

Igali also revealed that the candidates’ poor attitude to training and failure to earn their supervisor’s recommendation contributed to the termination of their participation in the programme.

He concluded by stating that the Azikel Group had acted transparently throughout the process and withdrew support only after repeated red flags and misconduct from the trainees became apparent.