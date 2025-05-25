Ify Mogekwu: YouTube Allowed Me To Share my Passion Globally

Share

Ifeyinwa Joan Mogekwu, also known as Ify Mogekwu, is a Nigerian lawyer, content creator, and mother of two, who runs the YouTube channel, Ify’s Kitchen. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Ify, who shares simple, delicious recipes and kitchen hacks on her channels, speaks about humble beginnings and hopes for the future

People have always highlighted the fact that you are a lawyer and all of a sudden, you became the cook that everybody’s looking up to. You are in a classy kitchen, dishing out a lot of inspiration to women. How did the transition happen for you?

Yes, you’re very correct in saying that I am a lawyer and the cooking thing started as far back as when I was still in practice.

Even though I was practicing law, I’ve always had a passion for food. And then when I saw that this YouTube was an avenue to share my passion with the world, I decided to go into that. At first, I was doing the food blogging and Law practice, side-by-side with law, until the community for my food show grew big and I had to step down the Law practice to focus on thr cooking.

When I started the cooking videos, I wanted to just bridge the gap between people and good food. You know, people just have that misconception that African cooking is complicated, that it’s time consuming and reserved for only the most skilled hands. And I knew this wasn’t true. Yes! I’m practicing law but I cook every day in my kitchen and I’m able to combine both, you know. So, I felt this strong urge to change the narrative.

And I’ll say I just wanted to demystify the art of cooking. I’ll always say that cooking is not so difficult.

There are still women who believe cooking is tedious?

Cooking is not something that is outside your reach. It’s right there. I mean, I started doing it side by side with Law practice and still making a headway. But after a while, as my channel started growing, I started evolving and I knew I couldn’t practice the two side-by-side any more. One had to give and what keeps me awake at night is cooking, it’s food, it’s sharing recipe that is a burning passion and so, I decided to put law at the back burner and focus on sharing my passion with the world on YouTube.

A lot must have changed since you started the channel and now that you have evolved over the years…tell us the improvements so far…

Right! You’re very correct. A lot of things have changed. When I look at my videos, the first ones I did back in the days, I cringe like, oh my goodness! So, some of the things that have changed is quality. The production of my videos are far better than it was. My confidence has improved. You know, my confidence standing before the camera has improved greatly. My storytelling has gotten better. Oh yes, I am so comfortable sharing my real life experiences with my subscribers, with my fans. I’ve built a huge community on YouTube. It’s amazing. Before I started my YouTube journey, I just used to look at YouTubers as people in another world, in another class, you know, and now I’ve always wanted to be part of that community. And now, I am right in the heart of it. It is unbelievable.

Having a cooking channel on YouTube just started with me daring to dream and just doing it. So many things have changed. Like I said, I’ve grown. My subscriber base is almost approaching almost a million. Um, the quality of my videos have gone way better. My community is larger both offline and online. My recipes are more diverse now. I first started with Nigerian recipes, Nigerian cuisine. But now, I share African recipes and that’s because I’ve been opportuned to travel to different African countries, thanks to YouTube where I tasted delicacies from those countries. Then, I come back and then tried them out myself. So, my repertoire of recipes have increased exponentially and I’m able to share this with my followers and subscribers. So, so many things have changed.

You mentioned that you can face the camera better now. So, is facing camera not that simple?

No! It’s definitely not that simple. No. Because you need to come across like you know what you’re doing. You must look confident. And this only happens when you grow. You know, as you continue to do it, over time, you become very comfortable because you, you know, you’re sharing knowledge, you’re sharing passion. This is something you’re confident and comfortable with. So, it’s not so easy to stand in front of the camera. Your body language may be saying different things, you know. So, you need to just be in sync and carry your followers along with you.

Let them feel like they’re in the kitchen with you experiencing that dish you’re making. It’s just an amazing, amazing thing.

What would you say are the defining moments or challenges that have significantly shaped your successful career or success of your channel?

I will never forget the day I got an email right from one of my subscribers on YouTube, telling me how I have saved his marriage. I was stunned!

That was a defining moment. That was when I knew I was doing more than just sharing recipes. I was empowering people. I was adding value. So, this guy shared an email where he said that his marriage was on the brink of collapse because he was a guy that really, really loved home cooking but his wife did not know how to cook.

So, that caused a lot of strife in their marriage. And then, when he discovered my channel, he shared it with his wife. So, now she’s able to cook delicious meals. He himself is able to now cook delicious meals and surprise her every now and then. So, their marriage is a lot better. So, that was a defining moment and I knew that gosh! I cannot stop. Now this is just one person, who has sent me an email. I don’t know how much more impact I’m having on other people. Other people too have shared how they’ve started businesses. They’ve been empowered to start cooking businesses just because of the videos I drop on YouTube.

I’ve had people outside Nigeria, in America, in London, around the world tell me that be their kids are able to cook Nigerian dishes because they’re watching my channel.

How does that make you feel?

It makes me feel like I am walking in my purpose. You know that this is huge. This is bigger than I think it is. You know, empowering people, adding value, making people more confident in the kitchen, saving marriages. It’s it’s a lot.

Right now there are so many young people that are coming up with YouTube content. They want to aspire to become successful like you. What is your advice to these young people? What are the best steps to take first?

So, what I’ll say to them is that everyone has a voice. Every everyone has a story to tell. So, be your authentic self and be out there. Sometimes, you may not know how to start. You’re clueless, right? Draw inspiration from people. Don’t copy because at the end of the day, everyone is taken except you. So, just do share yourself, your authenticity. We want to hear from you. We want to hear how you deliver certain things.

So, I would say just go out there and do it. And you don’t have to give up just because you don’t have fancy equipment. You don’t have the best lights or the best gadgets. No, no, no! Start where you are with what you have and watch.

This is my story. I’m telling it, because this is what happened to me. I started with what I had. Like I told you earlier that when I look back at my videos, I cringe. I’m like, no because now I make better quality videos because I have better equipment. And I’ll tell you for free. I mean, YouTube has really changed a lot of things for me. So, I’ll just tell these people to just trust themselves and believe in themselves and just go for it. Start. Be your authentic self. Share your passion and just do the best you can with what you have. And don’t think the platform is oversaturated. No, no, no. There is room for you. No one can tell it like you do.

Would you say your skill in cooking is just a talent or you just picked it up?

Okay. So, I grew up with my mom, who made sure I was always in the kitchen from as early as age 9, 10 years old. She always made sure I was in the kitchen because she loved to cook. And she also believed that both male and female, all genders should be in the kitchen to cook. It was not just for females alone. She taught us as much as she could to be in the kitchen. She taught us as much as she could.

Her food was very delicious. Now, apart from what she taught us, I guess that was where I developed the passion for cooking. I then went on to develop myself further. I used to go on to watch a lot of YouTube videos, read recipe books. I also loved going out to restaurants to taste different food and then come back to recreate it.

I’ll say on top of what I’ll say my mom laid the foundation and then I built on it.

What are the future aspirations you are looking towards for your channel?

That’s an important one. Clearly, I’m going beyond just sharing recipes. My aim is to redefine food as an experience that you know nourishes the body, soul and community.

I want to keep sharing that cooking is a vessel for joy. It’s a way to connect people, not just people. Also to Connect culture because food is universal. Everybody eats food. So, I want to continue championing mindful eating, not just mindful eating with vibrant flavours. I want to share to the world. I want to continue to push African cuisine. Most importantly, I want to push it globally through my recipes and storytelling and of course, forming strategic partnerships with people on a global scale.

Is there any time since you started your YouTube channel, your Instagram channel, that you sat down and say, “Oh, I miss working my law certificate?

I’ll tell you for free. No, no, no, no. In fact, the only thing that comes to mind is why didn’t I leave sooner? There is so much I enjoyed focusing on my channel. My background as a lawyer has helped me in a lot of ways. It’s in my attention to details. Is it reviewing contracts when it comes to me? So, I do not regret in any way what I have or how long I spent in my legal background.

I don’t regret it in any way because there is so much I can do in the food industry. There is so much. So, I feel like I have to make up for lost time. There’s so little time. There’s really no time to waste anymore. So, much to share regarding food.

Gradually, you are also introducing your little boy and girl to your cooking channel. What if they decided that it is what they want in future like mummy?

Personally, I will tell them I believe in going to school. I honestly believe school is not overrated. You should go to school. I will encourage them to study a course that will help sharpen whatever they want to share on YouTube channel. This is so you don’t have to waste time and maybe get your education in for example, engineering and then at the end of the day you’re probably sharing lifestyle or talking to us about makeup.

How do you balance between having a creative expression with the demand of building a successful channel?

I have a team working with me. I’m not going to attribute the success of managing a successful channel to myself alone. And also, you know creating or being a creative, I have a team, who manages certain aspects. So, that gives me more time to look at other things and to spend more time in the creative aspect because at the end of the day, that is what people know me for. That is what people want to see.

I have a creative process actually. The first step in my creative process is to listen to my audience. What do they want to see? what’s the trend these days, so that I can see how I can incorporate all those things without going down on my quality and without overstressing.

I plan my calendar and I plan myself . I’m able to to combine and find a balance between what YouTube expects of me and what I want my audience to experience. You are someone that has been around Africa and around the world. If you are to rate the Nigerian dishes and compare it with some of the food you have tasted around the world, what would you say about Nigerian food?

Nigerian food is delicious. Oh my God! Vibrant flavours, easy to prepare. Though, some may take more time than the others, but I mean Nigerian food is good. It’s highly nutritious. Food around the continent, other African countries are also very good. In fact, a lot of African countries and Nigeria, very similar food recipes. We just don’t know it. They are quite similar, just maybe a little twist here and there.

And I think that a lot of people globally love Nigerian food and want to know about it. And that is exactly what I’m doing on Ify”s kitchen, bringing our Nigerian meals, sharing it global, sharing it on a global stage.

What would you say makes your content stand out from others?

Number one is the creative process that I go through first. I first think about it. What are the recipes my audience would like to see? What do they want? So, I tend to listen to them and and put it out. Then, apart from that, I make sure that I’m sharing my personal story with my audience. So, you feel connected to me. You feel like you’re with me in the kitchen.

Apart from that, I make sure I pay attention to details. My ingredients are fresh; they are crisp; only the best, you know, and are high quality. I use the best equipment that I can afford because at the end of the day, I want you to watch my recipes shown in the best way, high quality. I’m authentic. I don’t try to fake it. This is me. So, apart from food that I’m dishing out, authentic recipes I’m sharing with you, I’m telling you a story and I’m just sharing myself with you in the kitchen. So, yes, I believe that makes my my channel and everything I do stand out from other people.

What does the YouTube platform mean to you?

I’ll always say it. YouTube changed my life. YouTube gave me the platform to share my passion with the world. YouTube has given me the voice to change African food, to change the narrative regarding African food. YouTube has enabled me build a thriving community of food lovers around the world. People can cook African dishes today because they have seen it on Ify’s Kitchen’s YouTube channel.

I don’t know if you know this but I was part of YouTube’s “YouTube Black” and the resources that I got from there have helped me have better resources, equipment for my studio, and to travel. YouTube has also sponsored a lot of my trips to African countries. So, many African countries I’ve been to today are sponsored by YouTube. So you can see how I mean YouTube has practically changed everything, the way I do things, the way I see things.

I have friends from around the world and this is because of YouTube. You know, food lovers, a thriving community. YouTube has changed me and has helped me to change the African story regarding food.

