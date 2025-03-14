Iftar: Gov Inuwa Hosts Political Appointees, LG Chairmen

Share

…Urges Them to Prioritize Governance as he Cautions Against Political Distractions

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Thursday, hosted political appointees and Local Government Council Chairmen to a special Iftar during which he emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on governance and ensuring service delivery.

Addressing the top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Hon. Commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors General, Executive Secretaries and Local Government Chairmen, Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged them to remain focus in their commitment to serving the people, warning against allowing political distractions to derail the administration’s developmental agenda.

He stressed that while political engagements are inevitable, the primary focus must remain on implementing policies and programmes that enhance the well-being of citizens as the time for electioneering activities is yet to come.

“As political leaders and appointees, our priority should be on delivering good governance.

“We must not allow political distractions to shift our attention from our responsibilities to the people who entrusted us with leadership.

“This is the time of governance. The time for political engagements and activities has not come yet”, the Governor stated.

The Governor also highlighted the significance of the holy month of Ramadan as a period of reflection, sacrifice, and service to humanity, encouraging his team members to imbibe the values of empathy, humility and dedication to duty.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, Ph.D, applauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his decision to distribute food, host public iftar and other generous services for the people in this holy month, saying his rewards will come from Allah.

In his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, emphasized the need for all appointees to remain committed to the cause of ensuring the success of the Inuwa-led administration, stating that loyalty to the Governor must be absolute.

