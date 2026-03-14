Iftar: Eno Hosts Muslims, Preaches Unity, Peaceful Coexistence

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has hosted a special Ramadan Iftar for members of the Muslim community in Akwa Ibom State, describing the holy month as a period for reflection, compassion, and unity.

Addressing leaders of the community in the State at the break of the Ramadan fast on Friday at Government House, Uyo, the Governor commended the Islamic faithful for their sense of industry and peaceful coexistence among members of their host communities, stressing that no community develops on its own without the contributions of visitors and residents.

“I really want to thank you for the love that you have for Akwa Ibom. For some of you to have stayed here for more than 26 years means that you love the place, and the place is also good to you. This is indeed heartwarming,” he said.

“Any place that one goes to, and he doesn’t see a mixed community, then, he should know that something is wrong with that place.

“So, for you to stay here this long means there is remarkable progress here. This, therefore, gives us great joy and fulfillment that our State is developing and growing impressively.”

He appreciated the Muslim community for supporting his election as Governor in 2023, recalling that most of them worked effortlessly to ensure a positive result for him during the election.

Governor Eno therefore assured them of his administration’s continued collaboration and support for programmes and activities of the religious body, enjoining them to always freely take part in the activities of government.

Earlier in their separate remarks, Chairman of the League of Imams, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq; and Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, Barr. Ibrahim Mohammed;,Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Non-Indigenes’ Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Ogbole; and SA to the Governor on Arewa Community, Alhaji Ibrahim Iliya; thanked the Governor for the love and cordial relationship that has existed with the Muslim community in the State.

They acknowledged that the Governor has been hosting them for Iftar for many years, long before his election as Governor, and prayed for continuous blessings upon him and the State.

The leaders noted that they are people from diverse origins in Nigeria, all living peacefully and securely in Akwa Ibom State under the laudable leadership of the Governor.

They also acknowledged the fact that some States in the country are struggling with cases of insecurity, but in Akwa Ibom State, they were enjoying unprecedented peace and the people’s exceptional unity and hospitality.

At the meeting with the Governor were Coordinator, Office of the State First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong; Head of the State Civil Service, Mrs. Elsie Peters; Executive Assistant and Chief Delivery Advisor to the Governor, Mr. Aniefiok Johnson; Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, among other top government functionaries.