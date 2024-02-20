IFRS: IIF, GSG, FRC collaborate on sustainability disclosure standards

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), in collaboration with the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), has boosted the capacity of over 100 MSMEs, financial and sustainability professionals in the public and private sectors in the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

According to a press release, through the partnership, the organisations are preparing companies in the country for the implementation of the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, which will help to create a global baseline of consistent, financial reporting that would be useful for the investors’ decision-making.

The workshops supported by the FCDO, held in Abuja and Lagos recently had representatives of listed and large corporates, SMEs, Enterprise Support Organisations, investors, chambers of commerce, policymakers, financial regulators, professionals of the accounting profession, and academia in attendance. In her opening remarks, the Chairperson for Nigeria National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII), Mrs Ibukun Awosika, said conversations on impact transparency and measurement were important to position Nigeria for the benefits of impact investment and increase the flow of capital to the nation.

The CEO of Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), Ms Etemore Glover, in her remarks, said that increased transparency means more opportunities for FDIs, impact capital, partnerships and long-term value creation and sustainability of businesses