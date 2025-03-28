Ifon-Ilobu-Erin: How Age-Long Unresolved Osun Communal Crisis Claimed Lives

Share

Background

On March 17, 2025, a long – standing land dispute between the neighbouring communities of Ifon and Ilobu in Osun State, once again erupted into violence, leading to the loss of lives, destruction of property, and the imposition of a 24-hour curfew by the state government.

Ifon-Osun, headquarters of Orolu Local Government, and Ilobu, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government, have been at loggerheads over land matter, a conflict that has previously led to deaths, injuries, and destruction of property by arsonists.

The conflict, though often simmering beneath the surface, has erupted into full-scale violence multiple times, disrupting peace and leaving residents in perpetual fear of renewed hostilities.

However, March 17, 2025 communal crisis took a new dimension, with another neighbouring community, Erin-Osun joining in the battle. The two towns – Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun allegedly worked together to fight Ilobu, which they believe has been out to encroach on their land.

Origin of the crisis

The origin of the Ifon-Ilobu land dispute stretch back generations, deeply embedded in the region’s historical narratives. Oral traditions and colonial-era documents offer conflicting accounts, with each community asserting exclusive ownership over the disputed land.

At the heart of the conflict lies a shared cultural and geographical space, where both communities have coexisted for centuries.

However, as their population increases, urbanisation, and agricultural expansion increased too, so did the urgency to establish clear territorial boundaries.

The lack of formalised demarcation has fueled decades of disagreements, leading to intermittent attacks. Beyond its historical roots, the dispute also holds significant economic implications.

The contested land is fertile, making them valuable for farming, while their proximity to growing commercial centres adds further stakes to the conflict.

Both communities view control over the land as not only a matter of historical justice but also as an essential element of their economic survival. For many residents, this conflict is not just about land, it is about identity, legacy, and survival.

Each clash deepens existing wounds, hardening community perceptions and making reconciliation increasingly difficult.

October 2023 crisis

While tensions between Ifon and Ilobu had been simmering for years, October 2023 marked a significant turning point. The fragile peace that had been maintained for some time was shattered when unknown gunmen launched an ambush along the Ifon-Oba road, targeting travellers.

The attack resulted in the death of a commercial motorcyclist from Erin-Osun and left another victim from Ifon severely injured. In a region where past conflicts had seen rapid escalation from minor disputes to full-blown communal clashes, the attack served as a trigger for widespread unrest.

Reports of retaliatory attacks quickly surfaced, with houses burned and businesses forced to close as fear gripped the region.

Govt imposes curfew

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Governor Ademola Adeleke swiftly imposed a 24-hour curfew in the affected areas. The decision, though restrictive, was aimed at preventing further bloodshed and allowing security forces to de-escalate the conflict.

The curfew was accompanied by a series of peace initiatives, with the state government convening a high-level meeting involving representatives from Ifon, Ilobu, and the neighbouring community of Okanla.

On October 6, 2023, a peace agreement was reached, with all parties committing to a ceasefire and pledging to engage in constructive dialogue. Nestled between Ifon and Ilobu, the small community of Okanla has historically found itself in a precarious position whenever conflicts arise.

It is traditionally associated with Ifon, however, its geographical location makes it particularly vulnerable whenever violence erupts. In the wake of the latest violence, Okanla’s leaders have intensified their calls for formal recognition as an independent community, separate from both Ifon and Ilobu.

Their argument is that being categorised under either of the warring faction only makes them a target during hostilities. For ordinary residents, the prolonged dispute has taken an immense toll.

The imposition of the curfew—while a necessary security measure—has disrupted daily life, halted economic activities, and deepened hardship in a region where many rely on daily income to survive.

Shop owners, transport operators, and traders have expressed frustration over the restrictions, calling on the government to implement alternative security strategies that would allow people to resume their normal lives while ensuring peace is maintained.

Ex-councillor, two others killed

On March 21, 2025, three persons, including a former councilor, identified as Azeez, were killed, while 30 others sustained gunshot injuries in the renewed communal clash between the warring communities.

In response to the escalating violence, Adeleke imposed curfews intermittently over the past 18 months due to eight separate clashes.

He also constituted a 100-member peace panel, chaired by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and Comrade Waheed Lawal, to broker a lasting peace.

On March 2, 2025, Adeleke relaxed the dusk-to-dawn curfew to between 10pm and 4am. Despite these efforts, tensions flared again on Monday, March 17, 2025, when leaders of the two communities reportedly clashed over the disputed land.

By early Friday, scores of houses in both communities were set ablaze, displacing women and children. Reacting to the latest violence, Akeeb Adekunle, spokesperson for the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Ilufemiloye, accused Ilobu residents of launching repeated attacks.

“They have been attacking us since Monday. Despite our reports to the police, the attacks continued, and they even shot at law enforcement officers.

We have written petitions to Governor Adeleke, urging him to intervene and resolve the matter peacefully,” Adekunle alleged.

He further disclosed, “Yesterday, they attacked us again, we had a series of gunshots, they killed three of our people, one of them was razed inside her house, a man was hacked to death while an excouncilor, Azeez, was shot dead by Ilobu people.

They even burnt government-owned primary health care in the Akinponroro area.” However, the Otun Jagun of Ilobu, Chief Leke Ogunsola, denied the allegations, noting, ‘‘Ifon people attacked us first.

Since Tuesday, they have been attacking our people on their farmlands including Agbere Onireke and Opapa. They attacked a chief in an attempt to kidnap him, but he was rescued by farmers around.

“On Wednesday, they went to a farm at Gbere to attack one Nureni and Oseni Saluwudeen, they burnt down two motorcycles which will reported at the police station in Ilobu.”

He added: “Yesterday, in the evening they went to a place called Oke-Ekutu, they destroyed all the houses and set one on fire. They went to Akipanroro, Ganga, and Oke-Ayepe, and they started burning and shooting our people.

Mostly children and women were caught in this attack, they caught us unaware. “Our children and women are displaced now, we are extracting bullets in the palace through local means, they have brought about 30 to the palace for us to remove the bullets in their body, they are still bringing more.

Children and women are mostly affected.” The government was again forced to intervene by imposing a curfew.

A statement by the government through the Commissioner of Information, Kolapo Alimi said: “Following a resurgence of the crisis between the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, announced a new curfew time frame from 6pm to 6am daily until lasting peace is restored.’’

The Osun State Police Command has disclosed that three suspects, found in possession of firearms and defiant to the ongoing curfew imposed on the three communities of Ifon-Osun, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun, are currently being interrogated by the Command.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer for the Osun Command, Adeola Adeoye, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

Residents urge intervention

The Ilobu Asake Development Union (IDU), the leading group of Ilobu indigenes, has sought the prompt intervention of President Bola Tinubu, on the matter.

The Union President, Olufemi Salako, made the call in an open letter dated March 24, 2025 and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The letter read: “We call on President Tinubu to direct the Chief of Army Staff to send his men to protect the Country Home of General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who served this great country to the last day of his life.”

Additionally, the community urged the President to, “direct the Chief of Army Staff to establish a Command and Control Centre at the Ilobu Community to reinforce the security networks in Osun State and mobilise aggressively human and material resources towards alleviating the prevailing humanitarian crisis affecting the large number of displaced residents of Ilobu community.”

The community also requested the President to direct security agencies to replace current officers in the area with more competent and impartial personnel.

The letter further demanded, “The immediate arrest and prosecution of the ethnic militias that invaded Ilobu Community.”

Adeleke visits conflict zones

Adeleke on Monday, March 24, 2025, visited the conflict zones of Ifon-Osun, Ilobu and Erin-Osun to inspect the level of damage.

The Governor during the inspection ordered the immediate distribution of food and relief materials to the displaced people of Ilobu, Ifon and Erin Osun.

He also issued a directive to the Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Service to summon the traditional rulers, chiefs and identified ring leaders in each town for grilling and signing of peace undertakings.

