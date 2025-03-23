Ifon-Ilobu Crisis: Makinde Urges Parties To Embrace Dialogue

Share

A former federal lawmaker who represented Ife Federal Constituency in the 7th National Assembly, Rotimi Makinde, has urged parties involved in the Ifon-Ilobu communal clash in Osun State to immediately cease hostilities and embrace peace.

Makinde, who described the crisis as senseless violence, appealed to stakeholders in both warring communities to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve their differences.

He, however, condemned the narrative that the crisis is politically motivated, warning that such claims could further fuel division and violence.

“I am deeply saddened and alarmed by the recent outbreak of violence between the Ifon and Ilobu communities of Osun State, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and left many homeless.

“Every sensible and responsible person must strongly condemn this senseless violence and urge all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities and embrace peace.

“We appeal to the leaders and members of both communities to engage in constructive dialogue, seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict and addressing the underlying issues that have led to this crisis.

“It is imperative that we reject the narrative that this conflict is politically motivated, as such claims only serve to fuel further division and violence.

“Instead, we must focus on finding common ground, promoting understanding, and building trust between the communities.

“We call on all stakeholders, including community leaders, government officials, and security agencies, to work together to restore peace and stability to the affected areas.

“Let us unite in our quest for peace and show compassion and empathy towards those who have been affected by this conflict.

“Together, we can build a brighter future where differences are resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.”

